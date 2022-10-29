Genshin Impact Nahida web event: Fastest way to get 40 Primogems for free

A new Genshin Impact web event has been launched by HoYoverse. In it, players will get to interact with the upcoming five-star Dendro Archon, Nahida. This is a great opportunity for players to get free Primogems.

The web event is extremely easy, and gamers can complete it within five to ten minutes, earning them 40 Primogems. Sumeru City is celebrating the lesser lord Kusanali's birthday, and players will need to accompany Nahida as she roams around the city. This article will guide players on how to complete the new Genshin Impact web event to get 40 Primogems in the fastest way possible.

Genshin Impact Nahida web event: Get 40 Primogems with ease

Genshin Impact dropped a new web event called "May Your Dreams of Wisdom Come True" to promote their upcoming five-star character, Nahida, also known as Dendro Archon. Participate in it by clicking here. However, there's a prerequisite that's got to be met before you can partake in the event. Your account needs to be at least Adventure Rank 10 or above. Opening the web event link will ask you to log in using your HoYoverse account and make sure your UID is correct.

The web event begins with Nahida dreaming about the Sabzeruz Festival and deciding to celebrate it with everyone. You will have to select one of two places to explore. The first option will take Nahida to Treasure Street, whereas the second one will bring you to Sumeru City's outskirts area. There is no correct option here since, regardless of the option chosen by the player, Nahida will insist on exploring the other place as well.

Treasure Street

Share any one recipe with Sumeru NPC in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

While roaming about Treasure Street, Genshin Impact players and Nahida will encounter a Sumeru NPC. He happens to be a restaurant owner who wants to expand his menu with a new recipe to increase his business.

In the picture above, there are three options that Nahida lays out for players to choose from. Pick any recipe.

Outskirts of Sumeru City

Share the new web event to help the farmer in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

While exploring the outskirts of Sumeru City, players and Nahida will encounter a Sumeru NPC. The character seems to be worried about his poor harvest, and Nahida decides to help him.

A new dialog box will pop up, asking you to share the web event. The fastest method to do so will be by clicking on the yellow link icon, which will complete the task. Successfully sharing the web event using any of the given options will allow Nahida to share tips with the NPC to increase his harvest.

Lastly, Nahida will explore the Grand Bazaar, where you will have to share Yalda candies with three NPCs. Unfortunately, they cannot be shared in bulk; rather, you will have to click on each NPC to share candies with them.

Completing the task will provide players with the following rewards:

40 Primogems

Three Nagadus Emerald Fragment

20,000 Mora

Two Mystic Enhancement Ore

Keep in mind that the above items will be sent directly to their in-game mailbox and that the whole process can take anywhere between five to ten minutes. Genshin Impact players can claim the aforementioned rewards from the mailbox. Make sure to do so within 30 days, or else they will expire.

