Genshin Impact Navia pre-farming guide: Ascension materials, weapons, and talent resources

Navia has been confirmed to be the new 5-star limited character in Genshin Impact 4.3. She was a central unit in the main Archon quest in Fontaine, playing an important role in her country. However, it seems that she will be debuting as a Geo unit, making her kit rely on raw damage output instead of elemental reactions.

Several players will be looking to pull for Navia, either due to her character design or DPS kit. Hence, it can be useful to have the materials for her maximum ascension stored.

Pre-farming is a concept that many players follow, allowing them to fully ascend a character on the day of release. However, some of the items need to be in the current version of the game. Thankfully, everything required to ascend Navia fully can be found in Genshin Impact right now.

Navia character ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Navia's ascension materials can be farmed within the vicinity of Fontain from different minor enemies, field bosses, and more. Here is a list of every material required to ascend her to level 90:

1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver.

168x Spring of the First Dewdrop.

18x Transoceanic Pearl.

420,000 Mora.

9 Prithiva Topaz Fragment.

46x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component- Coppelius.

30x Transoceanic Chunk.

9x Prithiva Topaz Chunk.

36x Xenochromatic Crystal.

6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone.

Spring of the First Dewdrop locations (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

The list below offers all the farmable sources for the materials mentioned above:

Transoceanic Pearl, Chunk, and Xenochromatic Crystals: Dropped by level 40+ and 60+ Fortemer Aberrants.

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component- Coppelius: Dropped by level 30+ Icewind Suite.

All these materials can be farmed in the game's current version, days before Navia goes live in a limited banner.

Navia's signature weapon, Considered Judgement ascension material guide in Genshin Impact

Here is a list of all materials required to ascend the Considered Judgement to 90:

1,131,000 Mora

1x Enhancement Ore

2x Fine Enhancement Ores

906x Mystic Enhancement Ores

15x Meshing Gear

23x Mechanical Spur Gear

27x Artificed Dynamic Gear

23x Rift Core

27x Foreign Synapse

41x Alien Life Core

5x Fragment of an Ancient Chord

14x Chapter of an Ancient Chord

14x Movement of an Ancient Chord

6x Echo of an Ancient Chord.

Pale Forgotten Glory location in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The sources of these materials are as follows:

Mechanical Gear: Level 40+ and 60+ Clockwork Meka. Purchasable from the Stardust Exchange shop.

Level 40+ and 60+ Clockwork Meka. Purchasable from the Stardust Exchange shop. Rift Core: Level 40+ and 60+ Breacher Primuses. Purchasable from the Stardust Exchange Shop.

Level 40+ and 60+ Breacher Primuses. Purchasable from the Stardust Exchange Shop. Ancient Chord ascension material: Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Farmable from the Echoes of the Deep Tides domain.

Lastly, for her talents, Navia will need all three rarities of the Equity materials found in the Pale Forgotten Glort Domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Additionally, she will need the Lightless Silk String from the All-Devouring Narwhal, alongside a few Crowns of Insight.