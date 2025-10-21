Genshin Impact Nefer build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Nefer in Genshin Impact is a 5-star Dendro character. She is a main DPS unit that uses a Catalyst and specializes in dealing Lunar-Bloom DMG. Nefer only needs a lot of Elemental Mastery and CRIT stats, so building her is pretty straightforward. She has a lot of good weapon options, including 5-star and F2P. Furthermore, you can pair her with various characters, giving her plenty of team choices.
This article will list the best artifacts, weapons, and team comps for the best Nefer build in Genshin Impact.
Best artifacts for Nefer in Genshin Impact
1) Night of the Sky's Unveiling
Night of the Sky's Unveiling is the best artifact set for Nefer. It increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery and CRIT Rate, and buffs their Lunar Reaction DMG.
2) Gilded Dreams
You can also use the Gilded Dreams set for its Elemental Mastery and ATK bonuses.
3) Elemental Mastery sets
If you don't have a good full set of Night of the Sky's Unveiling and Gilded Dreams, you can use a mix of any two sets that give Elemental Mastery bonuses.
Artifact stats and sub-stats
Here are the stats and sub-stats you must prioritize while farming the artifacts for Nefer:
Best weapons for Nefer in Genshin Impact
1) Reliquary of Truth
Reliquary of Truth is a 5-star Catalyst and Nefer's signature weapon. It is her best-in-slot option, as it not only provides a ton of CRIT DMG bonus, but also increases CRIT Rate and Elemental Mastery, which is exactly what the Head of the Curatorium of Secrets needs.
2) Nightweaver's Looking Glass
Nightweaver's Looking Glass is another great 5-star weapon option for Nefer. While this Catalyst doesn't provide any CRIT stats, it significantly boosts the equipping character's Bloom, Lunar-Bloom, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom DMG.
3) A Thousand Floating Dreams
You can also use A Thousand Floating Dreams for a high Elemental Mastery bonus. Furthermore, it can buff the party members' EM, so others can also benefit from the weapon.
4) Blackmarrow Lantern
Blackmarrow Lantern is a craftable weapon that provides a lot of Elemental Mastery and boosts the equipping character's Bloom and Lunar-Bloom DMG. It is Nefer's best F2P weapon in the game and is more accessible than other weapons.
5) Etherlight Spindlelute
If you are unable to craft Blackmarrow Lantern, you can use Etherlight Spindlelute for the Elemental Mastery bonus. Since it is an event weapon, most players should have it at max refinement.
Nefer talent priority in Genshin Impact
You can level up Nefer's talents in the following order:
- Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack
Most of Nefer's damage comes from her enhanced Charged Attack after casting her Elemental Skill, so leveling it up first is ideal. Next, you can level up her Elemental Burst if you want to use it. Lastly, her Normal Attack doesn't provide much to her overall damage, so it is fine to ignore it.
Best teams for Nefer in Genshin Impact
Here are some of the best team comps for Nefer in Genshin Impact:
- Nefer + Lauma + Nahida + Aino
- Nefer + Lauma + Nahida + Kokomi
- Nefer + Lauma + Baizhu + Yelan
- Nefer + Lauma +Furina + Ineffa
- Nefer + Nahida + Aino + Yelan
- Nefer + Xinqiu + Aino + Collei
- Nefer + Aino + Sucrose + Barbara
Having at least one more Nod-Krai character with Nefer in the party is always recommended since it will unlock the Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam effect and buff her abilities.
