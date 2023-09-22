Genshin Impact has released a new web event called Suddenly the Rain Stops, in which you can participate to win free Priomgems, a wallpaper featuring Neuvillette, and a few other in-game items. This simple event starts with a Melusine reporting three incidents to Neuvillette, and you must follow her hints to select the appropriate descriptions in the correct order, and picking the right one will unlock the rewards.

The web event will end on September 27, 2023, so you must hurry and finish it to get the free rewards in Genshin Impact. You can find a full guide to complete Suddenly the Rain Stops even in this article.

Genshin Impact: Play Suddenly the Rain Stops web event to win 40 Primogems

To participate in Suddenly the Rain Stops web event, click on the link provided in the above Twitter post by Genshin Impact. As mentioned, the event is simply about an assistant Melusine reporting three incidents to Neuvillette in his office. Here are all three reports and the correct order of their descriptions.

Report #1

The first report (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a short tutorial at the beginning of the first report. Follow it until you're taken to the screen as shown in the image above. After a series of dialogues, a description box will appear and you must click on it. Doing so will unlock two more options. Next, you must select the box that says, "So that's why I intervened and taught them a lesson for obstructing official business."

This will complete the first report and you will get 20,000 Mora and two Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Report #2

Right order for the second report (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the second report, you must share the event. Once that is done, click on the mission on the board. This time, you will get two description boxes from the beginning. Here is the correct order for this report:

Moniotte and Herbier started arguing over the last bottle of Fonta. So I brought them two cups and advised them to share it equally, half a bottle each.

Completing the second report in Genshin Impact's web event will reward you with 40 Primogems and three Varunada Lazurite Fragments. You can collect them from the in-game mailbox.

Report #3

The final report (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on the third mission on the board to unlock the final mission of Suddenly the Rain Stops web event and watch Neuvillette's character teaser on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel. For this one, you will meet the Duke of the Fortress of Meropide, Wriothesley, and get two description boxes once again. Select the following options:

Brought over a new Mechanical Component Price List. Please take a look. He said you could contact him if you had any questions.

Completing the final report will give a free wallpaper featuring Neuvillette.

On a related note, you can also choose the options you didn't originally pick in each case. Doing so will give you alternate endings. However, you won't receive any rewards for that.