Genshin Impact Nod-Krai artifacts domain location (Frostladen Machinery)

Genshin Impact has released two new artifact sets with the Luna I update. Nod-Krai characters, such as Lauma, Aino, and Flins, will benefit a lot from these. Players looking to build Lauma and Aino may wonder where to find the new artifact domain in Nod-Krai, and if they must complete any requirements or challenges to unlock it.

Unlocking the artifact domain in Nod-Krai is easy, and one won't need to complete any challenges or quests. This guide explains how to unlock the new artifact domain, Frostladen Machinery, in Genshin Impact.

Location and how to unlock the Frostladen Machinery domain for Nod-Krai artifacts in Genshin Impact

Location of the Frostladen Machinery domain in Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

The Nod-Krai artifact domain, also known as Frostladen Machinery, is close to the Statue of the New Moon, located at Maroon Basin, in the Paha Isle sub-area of the Nod-Krai region.

Unlock the Statue of the New Moon on Paha Isle

Unlock the Statue of the New Moon on Paha Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the Statue of the New Moon on Paha Isle, you must first Teleport to the Waypoint at Nothing Passage. Once there, you will see the Statue located on the island right in front of you.

To reach the other island, glide forward until you find a boat with a protected chest in the middle of the lake. Here, you will find a Kuuvahki mechanism - after interacting with it, you can reach the shore of the island in front of you.

Defeat the Fatui Oprichinki enemies to unlock the Statue of the New Moon

Defeat the Fatui Oprichinki enemies to unlock the Statue (Image via HoYoverse)

After reaching the Paha Isle, keep going straight to the Statue of the New Moon. A short dialogue will play, and multiple Fatui Oprichinki enemies will begin to attack you.

You will be able to unlock the Statue of the New Moon after defeating them all. The Fatui enemies at this Statue will not drop any materials, even after slaying them. All waypoints on the Paha Isle will be marked on your map upon interacting with the Statue of the New Moon.

Interact with the Frostladen Machinery domain to unlock it

Frostladen Machinery domain in Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

Look to your right from the Statue of the New Moon and continue following the road along the shore: you will find the artifact domain of the Nod-Krai region. Interact with it to unlock it and receive rewards, including 5 Primogems and 500 Mora.

You can then farm for two new Nod-Krai artifact sets in the Luna I version, Night of the Sky's Unveiling, and Silken Moon's Serenade.

