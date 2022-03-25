Genshin Impact Paimon Quiz event answers: Thousand questions and answer sheet (March 2022)

Genshin Impact has reintroduced the 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' event in advance of the highly anticipated 2.6 updates. Unlike other in-game events, players need to visit the website and solve ten trivia-based multiple-choice questions.

Each successful answer awards 5000 Mora, so ten correct answers will net players 50,000 Mora. The event will last for three days, with players having the chance to win 150,000 Mora in the end.

All answers to Genshin Impact's A Thousand Questions with Paimon web event

At the Paimon Quiz event, Genshin Impact has ensured that players worldwide will receive a combination of challenging and straightforward questions.

During the three days of participation, players will be asked various unusual questions. Fortunately, SoraHoshina has responded to all of the questions on Genshin Impact's Forum: HoYoLAB.

Travelers can click here to read the guide on the said forum.

All questions and answers are compiled inside Google Docs (Image via HoYoLAB/SoraHoshina)

The content creator has uploaded a document, which currently contains answers to 450 questions. The document is continually being updated with new answers, and players can also assist SoraHoshina. Anyone who assists the author in collecting responses will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Some new and popular questions in the Paimon Quiz event

Although there were more than 400 questions in Genshin Impact's Paimon Quiz event, below are some of the new inquiries that were added after the last A Thousand Questions with Paimon in version 2.1.

Question: Elemental Resonance can be triggered when there are two characters of the same element in the party.

Answer: False

Question: Which of Bennett's attributes is the ATK Bonus given to a character who is in the field of Bennett's Elemental Burst "Fantastic Voyage" based on?

Answer: Base ATK

Question: Inazuma’s specialty, Sakura Bloom, must be attacked with Electro in order to be gathered.

Answer: False

Question: Which of the following descriptions of the Inazuman specialty ‘Sakura Bloom’ is true?

Answer: You can obtain it by attacking it with Electro or approaching it with a character affected by Electro.

Question: What is the maximum number of "Omni-Ubiquity Nets" that can be bought per week?

Answer: 5

Question: The "Electro Treasure Compass" can detect the tanuki that are disguised as Treasure Chests.

Answer: True

Question: The Elemental DMG bonus provided by the Crystallize reaction of the “Archaic Petra” Artifact Set’s 4-Piece bonus is only applied to the character equipping those artifacts.

Answer: True.

Question: When Arataki Itto’s “Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!’s Ushi is providing support on the field, it inherits HP based on a percentage of Arataki Itto’s Max DEF.

Answer: False

Question: What is the percentage increase in Shield Strength obtained by Elemental Resonance when two Geo characters are in the team?

Answer: 15%

Question: What did Ruu name the Thunderbird of Tsurumi Island?

Answer: Kanna Kapatcir

Question: What plants cannot be grown in the Luxuriant Glebe in the Serenitea Pot?

Answer: Small Lamp Grass

Question: When the Golden Wolflord has summoned three Rifthound Skulls to perform a coordinated attack, what elemental attack can be used to quickly defeat them?

Answer: Geo

Question: Which of the following baits can be used to catch an Abiding Angelfish

Answer: False Worm Bait

Question: The maximum Reputation Level of Mondstadt and Liyue is 8, while Inazuma’s is 10.

Answer: True

Question: What is the maximum number of seeds of any one type that the Seed Dispensary can hold?

Answer: 20

Overall, the A Thousand Questions With Paimon event in Genshin Impact is a fantastic method for players to test their in-game knowledge and gain a significant amount of Mora for character building.

