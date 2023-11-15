Genshin Impact's Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest in Fontaine offer unique puzzles and challenges. You will likely come across a treasure map while exploring the underwater locations in these areas. While they are not associated with any quest, you can obtain a chest by solving the puzzle.

There are eight such treasure maps in Fontaine, each with different challenges. That said, this article will only cover that of Parker's Hopes. You can find the map's location and a guide to solve it here.

Genshin Impact: Parker's Hopes treasure map guide

Parker's Hopes treasure map location (Image via HoYoverse)

This map can be found inside a large pink clam located southwest of the Tower of Ipsissimus in Genshin Impact. The fastest way to get there would be teleporting to the waypoint southeast of East Slopes of Mont Automnequi and gliding down slightly toward the northeast. You can spot the clam even while gliding since it's near the shore.

Open the map from the inventory (Image via HoYoverse)

Hit the clam once to open it and collect the Parker's Hopes treasure map. Open it in the inventory to look at the clue. It will show you the map of the northeasternmost island in Fontaine. To get there, teleport to the waypoint north of the Lumidouce Harbor and head northeast.

Location of the fish in the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Needless to say, you must solve the treasure map's puzzle to get the reward. According to the map, you must climb to the top of the hill and look for a "fish's eye." You'll find a portion of the grass is shaped like a fish slightly southeast of the hill, and you need to stand on its eye, a small circle formed by a few rocks.

However, there's a faster way to solve the puzzle and get the rewards. There is no need to climb the hill, and you can directly go to the fish's location and stand in the circle, which is its eye. This action will reward you with an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

It is worth mentioning that there are seven more treasure maps that you can find while exploring the underwater areas near Fontaine's Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest. In addition, after collecting all eight maps and completing the challenges, you can unlock a hidden achievement called "A la volonté du peuple," worth five Primogems.