Genshin Impact Pathological Author photography location: Map location and all requirements

The latest event 'Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens: Greenery Chapter' is now active in Genshin Impact version 3.2. This event is a rerun of the previous 'Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens,' but with some new additions.

The first stage, Pathological Author, will be unlocked for all players who have completed the requirements to enter this event. Beginners who have never experienced this event's gameplay may have trouble starting this challenge. This article will reveal the location of the challenge and how it can be completed in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens Day 1 (Pathological Author)

Talk to Asagiri to start the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will need to fulfill the requirements listed below to gain eligibility and enter the new 'Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens' event:

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above

Complete the Archon Quest 'Ritou Escape Plan'

Complete the World Quest 'Snapshot'

Once all these conditions have been met, Travelers can interact with Asagiri near the Komore Teahouse in Inazuma City. She will request players to take pictures all around Teyvat according to the instructions given in her notebook. Before starting the challenge, make sure to equip the Kamera gadget from your Inventory.

Go to Sumeru to complete the first challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

The first challenge is the Pathological Author, and the location is in Gandharva Ville in Sumeru. Given below are the instructions that players need to follow before taking a picture to complete this challenge:

The angle must contain one photo-taking point Must include the active character in the picture Use an Anemo Elemental Skill when the picture is taken

Equip the Kamera gadget before starting the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven near Gandharva Ville and you will see a Kamera icon on both the map and the actual location. Interact with it to enter the Photo-Taking Mode.

A small white circle can be seen near the tree houses (Image via HoYoverse)

First, Genshin Impact players will enter the adjustment phase where they need to select the Kamera Settings and then adjust the position and angle of the photo. The 'photo-taking points' are the small white circles within the Kamera frame. Then, select Enter to confirm the Kamera Setting and go to the next phase.

Sucrose casting her Elemental Skill to complete the last requirement (Image via HoYoverse)

The last phase is photo-taking, where the angle of the finalized image is confirmed by the settings that players adjusted previously. Now, they only need to make sure all the requirements are correct. In the Pathological Author challenge, Travelers need to use an Anemo character and use their Elemental Skill before taking the picture using the Kamera gadget (Click Z).

Once the challenge is completed, Genshin Impact players can either leave, view the images, or keep taking photographs. Keep in mind that the image taken does not need to be saved as the event will automatically mark the challenge as complete once all the requirements have been met.

By completing the Pathological Author challenge, Travelers can open the events page to claim the rewards consisting of 30 Primogems, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero's Wit.

