Genshin Impact Pavilion of Hermits Luxurious Chest guide: Veluriyam Mirage puzzle location and solution

The following Luxurious Chest guide will assist Genshin Impact players struggling to clear a yellow barrier in Veluriyam Mirage's Pavilion of Hermits. This opportunity will only be around for as long as Version 3.8 is active. Hence, anybody seeking free Primogems, a Joyeux Voucher, and other loot should take advantage of this guide while Veluriyam Mirage is still around.

Completing everything in this Genshin Impact 3.8 puzzle should only take roughly five minutes. The only hard part is finding the areas you need to visit, which won't be a problem anymore since this guide shows you where to go.

Genshin Impact Veluriyam Mirage guide: How to get a Luxurious Chest at Pavilion of Hermits

This is where the Luxurious Chest is located (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming you have access to the Pavilion of Hermits in Veluriyam Mirage, make your way to the spot shown on the above map. The Luxurious Chest is just slightly southwest of the Dance of Flashing Thought teleport.

One Hydro Eidolon should already be here, but Genshin Impact players need two more to clear the yellow barrier. There will be two locations covered below. It doesn't matter which order you complete them in, but this Genshin Impact guide will start at the northern spot before heading south.

Puzzle solution

This is the northern spot you can visit first (Image via HoYoverse)

On the spot shown in the above image is a Streaming Projector. This area is west of the yellow barrier containing the Luxurious Chest. Head here and select the "Use Streaming Projector" option to get teleported into the 2D plane shown on the wall.

The idea of this puzzle involves you picking up colored crystals and taking them to a bigger crystal of the same color. For example:

You start near a yellow one, so pick it up and head left on the elevator. Place it into the big yellow crystal. Afterward, go to the top via the left elevator and pick up the blue gem. Head to the right and go through the blue circle before putting it into its matching stone. Finally, pick up the red crystal, jump on the little robot's arm, then jump into the elevator that goes through the red bubble. Place this gem in the red stone.

That will complete the first part of this puzzle. A Precious Chest will be waiting for you near the Streaming Projector, so open it for free loot before heading out to the next location.

The next location to visit (Image via HoYoverse)

The next location is southeast of the Luxurious Chest from the Pavilion of Hermits, as shown in the above photo. Genshin Impact players should enter the Streaming Projector here to solve a minor puzzle:

Take the yellow crystal to your left, wait for the elevator to rise, then take that gem to the bigger yellow stone. Obtain the nearby blue crystal and head to the right. Ride the elevator, go through the blue bubble, and jump to the left to insert this stone in its rightful spot. Pick up the red crystal and head left to put it with its matching colored stone.

Another Precious Chest will spawn. Open it and head back to the Luxurious Chest at the Pavilion of Hermits.

Finishing up

The yellow barrier is no longer there (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to where the yellow barrier used to be in the Pavilion of Hermits. The Luxurious Chest will be openable from this point onward, so collect your loot to finish this simple puzzle.