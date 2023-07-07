Genshin Impact Veluriyam Mirage apple puzzle solution: Quickest way to get hidden chest from Hydro Eidolon

An apple puzzle tied to a Hydro Eidolon in Veluriyam Mirage has stumped several Genshin Impact players. Thankfully, the solution is quite simple. You need to place an apple on the tray, log off, and then log back in. Repeat the process two more times to unlock a hidden Exquisite Chest. This guide includes photos of everything that Travelers need to know in case the text description doesn't suffice by itself.

Opening the hidden Exquisite Chest will provide you with one Joyeux Voucher, five Primogems, and a bunch of miscellaneous loot. Doing this whole apple puzzle in Veluriyam Mirage should only take players about a minute to do, so let's get started!

How to easily solve the Hydro Eidolon's apple puzzle in Genshin Impact 3.8's Veluriyam Mirage

This is where you go in Veluriyam Mirage to start the apple puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

If you don't know where to start, the above image should help you out. Genshin Impact 3.8 introduced the Veluriyam Mirage, so go to the temporary region. The southern Teleport Waypoint in the Silver Bottle Courtyard is close, so teleport there and head northwest to get to this spot.

Solution

Place an apple here (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the plate in front of the Hydro Eidolon and interact with it. You should see a menu similar to what's shown above. Select an apple and confirm the choice. The Hydro Eidolon will be happy. The end of this guide has an interactive map for finding apples if you forgot to get some.

Assuming you used the plate correctly, it's time to log off. Quit Genshin Impact and log in again.

This apple puzzle just involves you repeating the same steps (Image via HoYoverse)

You should notice that there are now three Hydro Eidolons in this spot in the Veluriyam Mirage. The next step is to feed them an apple once more. Afterward, log out again.

Now there are five of them! (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players are now at the final step of this solution. Use the plate once more to spawn an Exquisite Chest next to you. That's how easy the solution is.

Open it to be done (Image via HoYoverse)

The only thing left to do is open the nearby Exquisite Chest for the Joyeux Voucher, five Primogems, and other minor loot. If you want to see some wholesome flavor text regarding this puzzle, be sure to read the sign next to the chest. Otherwise, that's the end of this guide.

Where to find apples in Genshin Impact

Dozens of apples can be found scattered across Mondstadt and Liyue. Remember that the apple puzzle only requires three of these fruits to be used. Collect them from anywhere in the above interactive map and return to Veluriyam Mirage to meet the Hydro Eidolon.

Place the item on the Hydro Eidolon's plate, log off, and repeat the process a few times to unlock the hidden Exquisite Chest. Make sure to do this before Genshin Impact 3.8 ends since Veluriyam Mirage will disappear once Version 4.0 launches. Free Primogems and other loot are always appreciated.

