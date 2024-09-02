Genshin Impact People of the Springs underwater Luxurious Chest location and unlock guide

Genshin Impact players can obtain one Luxurious Chest (along with one Common Chest) that is hidden underwater in a pool in Natlan's People of the Springs region. Both these chests can be seen from ground level, but they cannot be unlocked directly. To unlock them, the water level in the pool must be lowered, which can be done only after three Monetoos have been gathered from the surrounding areas.

This article provides a guide on where to find this Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact 5.0, along with how to unlock it.

Genshin Impact People of the Springs Luxurious Chest: Location

Location of the underwater Luxurious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The People of the Springs Luxurious Chest can be found in one of the region's southern islands. To get here, teleport to the waypoint on the leftmost southern islands in Ameyalco Waters. Once there, the pool with the underwater Luxurious Chest will be right in front of you.

Genshin Impact People of the Springs Luxurious Chest: How to unlock?

To unlock the Luxurious Chest and claim its rewards, the water level in the pool must be lowered. To do this, three Monetoo from the surrounding area need to be gathered and brought back to the mural beside the pool. Once that is done, the water level will subside, and the Luxurious Chest will be accessible to players.

Follow these steps to guide the three Monetoo back to the mural:

Step 1: Free the first Monetoo

Location of the first Monetoo (Image via HoYoverse)

To find the first Monetoo, walk straight west from the pool till you come across a Koholasaurus Warrior camp. Defeat the enemies and open the cage the Monetoo is trapped in. Once you do so, the Monetoo will be free, and you can guide it back to the mural beside the pool.

Step 2: Free the second Monetoo

Location of the second Monetoo (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, keep heading northwest till you reach a region with a Wind Current. You will notice a Monetoo trapped inside the Wind Current. To free the Monetoo, take the Grappling Hook from beside the rock by the Wind Current, and fit it accordingly in the stone slab straight north of the Wind Current.

There will be a Yumkasaurus and a few Yumkasaur Whelps nearby. Indwell the Yumkasaurus and use its grappling skill to grab a hold of the Grappling Hook and drag the stone slab towards the Wind Current.

Once the Wind Current has been stopped by the stone slab, the Monetoo will be freed, and you can guide it back to the mural beside the pool with the Luxurious Chest.

Step 3: Free the third Monetoo

Location of the third Monetoo (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to the waypoint on the island, turn south, and start climbing up the cliff. Once you are at the top, a few Hydro Slimes will spawn (four small and one big). Defeat all the Hydro Slimes, and a Monetoo will appear from inside the water spout on the pillar. Guide the Monetoo so it can head back to the pool.

Once all three Monetoo have returned to the mural beside the pool, the water level in the pool will be lowered, and you can claim both the Luxurious Chest and the Common Chest.

