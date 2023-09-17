The fourth part of the Studies in Light and Shadow: A Fontaine of Enchantment event in Genshin Impact is now available, and his time, you need to take pictures of four different kinds of Fontainian Birds. It must be noted that there are around 10 bird species in Fontaine. However, the event objective does not mention any specific kind, so you can take photos of any four of them.

Completing the day four tasks of the Studies in Light and Shadow event will give you 70 Primogems and a few other in-game items. This article will showcase the two best spots where you can take pictures of four different Fontainian Birds in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Day 4 Photographs spots and locations for Fontainian Birds

The Day Four objectives of the Studies in Light and Shadow event in Genshin Impact are as follows:

Photograph 2 different kinds of Fontainian Birds .

. Photograph 4 different kinds of Fontainian Birds.

As mentioned earlier, the event objective does not mention any specific kind of Fontainian bird species, so you can capture photos of any four kinds as long as they are in Fontaine. You can find the two best spots to take all four photographs below. Be sure to equip the Special Kamera before heading out.

Burgundy Umbrellafinch and Slate Umbrellafinch location

Two birds are located right next to the waypoint in Elynas. (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in the southeast Elynas region and look to your left. You will find two small red and blue color birds playing together. They are called Burgundy Umbrellafinch (red) and Slate Umbrellafinch (blue). You don't have to go near them. Simply activate Bresson's Special Kamera and take their images. This will complete the first task of the Genshin Impact event.

Viridian Fantail Pigeon and Bluecrown Finch location

Location for the other two bird species. (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint located south of the small lake in Elynas. On your left, you will see a few trees. Walk past them and you will find several birds of two different species playing around. One of them is a Viridian Fantail Pigeon and the other is Bluecrown Finch.

Do not get too close to them or they will fly away. Now use the Kamera and their photos. This will complete the second objective of the ongoing event.

Rewards

Studies in Light and Shadow day four event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of rewards you can get by completing the fourth part of the event in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x70

Mora x40,000

Hero's Wit x3

Guide to Equity x2

This concludes the Studies in Light and Shadow day four guide. There are two more parts left in this event and completing them will reward you with 140 Primogems.