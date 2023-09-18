Genshin Impact: Photograph the remains of the ship and underwater creature's guide

The Day Five objectives of the Studies in Light and Shadow event are now available in Genshin Impact. To fulfill these, you need to go underwater and take a photograph of the remains of a sunken ship and an underwater creature. Luckily, you can find many sunken ships in Fontaine, and you just need one photo. For the remains of a creature, you can take a picture of the dragon's skull or the skeleton in Chemin de L'Espoir.

On completing both day five tasks of the Studies in Light and Shadow in Genshin Impact, you will obtain 70 Primogems. This article will showcase the best spots to take photos of the remains of a sunken ship and underwater creature.

Genshin Impact: Remains of Ship and Underwater creature locations

Below are the objectives for the fifth day in the Studies of Light and Shadow: A Fontaine of Enchantment event:

Photograph the remains of the ship.

Photograph the remains of an underwater creature.

There are a couple of locations where you find the remains of a ship in Fontaine. But the best one to get the image and complete the objective as soon as possible can be found below. In any case, equip the Special Kamera if you haven't yet and follow the guide.

Remains of the ship's location

Ship remains are right next to the teleport waypoint. (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underwater waypoint in Elton Trench and turn around. You will find several sunken ships nearby. There are some Clockwork Meka Rays as well, so be careful. Activate Bresson's Special Kamera and take a picture of the sunken ship. This will complete the first objective of the event.

Remains of an underwater creature's location

You can find the remains of a creature in Chemin de L'Espoir. (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underwater waypoint in southeast Chemin de L'Espoir and look to your left. You will find a giant skeleton half-buried in the sand. Use the Special Kamera and take its photograph. This will complete the second objective of the fifth day in the Studies in Light and Shadow event in Genshin Impact.

Studies in Light and Shadow Day Five rewards

Studies in Light and Shadow event day five rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of rewards you can collect after completing the day five objectives in the ongoing event:

Primogems x70

Hero's Wit x3

Mora x40,000

Guide to Justice

That is it for the day five Studies in Light and Shadow: A Fontaine of Enchantment guide in Genshin Impact. There is one final part left in the event, which will be available from September 19, 2023. Meanwhile, you can also check out the guide for the Day 4 tasks in the event if you haven't completed them.