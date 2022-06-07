Genshin Impact player builds a spectacular train in five days

Genshin Impact's community has built some incredible things in the Serenitea Pot, from massive mazes to towering castles. One such player spent five days creating an amazing train showcase, complete with a railway and town all within their teapot. The ingenuity involved in creating this piece was documented by the user, and other players can see their final results in these images.

This train is definitely one of the most unique pieces created in the teapot so far, and players will want to take a closer look at the build here.

Incredible train created by a Redditor in Genshin Impact's Serenitea Pot

A user on the Genshin Impact subreddit (u/russ_victoria) posted their latest build in the game's Serenitea Pot, a massive train surrounded by a beautiful town. Fans can almost imagine the train running in-game, with its perfectly designed parts looking almost realistic. The train even comes equipped with a railway for it to run through, allowing it to pass through the city with ease.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The train is parked in the town (Image via russ_victoria/Reddit)

While the train can't actually run, its design takes advantage of some perfectly placed furnishings to give the illusion of a working locomotive. The train is constructed out of a variety of parts, including Inazuman War Drums, lanterns, carts, and more. It can be hard to align these parts perfectly, but with five days of effort, the creator was able to pull it off well.

The surrounding town (Image via russ_victoria/Reddit)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

However the train isn't the only focal point of this build, and there is also a town that they have built to surround the train's railway. This town is full of spectacular views, including pink trees from Inazuma and tons of pathways and buildings straight out of Mondstadt. This small town looks like the perfect place to stop during a long train journey, and the creator did an amazing job putting it all together.

The Serenitea Pot was down for maintenance for quite a while, and now players finally have the opportunity to start building in it again. Many fans are rejoicing at the opportunity and are taking the time to revisit some of their best builds while also creating new masterpieces.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

A large portion of the Genshin Impact community is dedicated to creating amazing setpieces in their teapot, and it is thanks to them that we can see these marvels.

Fans who want to try their hand at their own creations can easily begin building the perfect home in the Serenitea Pot. They have the option of taking inspiration from any of these builds or doing whatever their heart desires with the free range of expression that the teapot provides.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Gamers also likely have a ton of Realm Currency thanks to the maintenance rewards that were given out while the teapot was down, so they can start crafting as soon as they want.

Genshin Impact's Serenitea Pot affords players room for creativity, and many fans are making masterpieces in their teapot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far