Genshin Impact player gets doxxed for calling out toxicity towards Wanderer in the community

Not everybody pays attention to Genshin Impact Reddit drama, so here's a rundown about how a player got doxxed for talking about Wanderer. A Redditor named Snoo2612 had a thread called "About Wanderer's drama: a glimpse into Chinese toxic community." That post talked about how some parts of the Chinese community can be overbearing with their hatred toward a fictional character.

Somebody on NGA would later retaliate by doxxing that person. All this happened on July 29, 2023. New developments could occur later, but let's check out the accusation of the doxxing before diving into the original criticism of an allegedly toxic community.

Genshin Impact player talks about the toxicity toward Wanderer and gets doxxed for it

The above Reddit post shows somebody on NGA talking about how a Redditor betrayed China (as she claimed to be Chinese). Redditor u/niugui-sheshen also stated that the Chinese word, 汉奸, is much harsher than just something that means true traitor, as evident below.

Some responses to this term are of shock, as people were surprised to see so much hatred for a discussion that largely stems from a fictional character. Let's look at the Reddit post that sparked the doxxing next.

Original Genshin Impact Reddit post about toxicity toward the Wanderer

This Reddit post is quite long, so here's a short synopsis of what this Genshin Impact player is saying:

Chinese community: OP claims that parts of the fandom are incredibly sensitive and toxic, often treating fictional characters as idols.

OP claims that parts of the fandom are incredibly sensitive and toxic, often treating fictional characters as idols. Wanderer's personality: His abrasiveness is apparently popular among women but hated by men. Some people supposedly see him as a real-life enemy.

His abrasiveness is apparently popular among women but hated by men. Some people supposedly see him as a real-life enemy. Fan wars: Fans of other characters like Ei, Xiao, Tartaglia, and Nahida dislike Scaramouche for one reason or another. For example, Wanderer apparently took Nahida's love away from them.

Fans of other characters like Ei, Xiao, Tartaglia, and Nahida dislike Scaramouche for one reason or another. For example, Wanderer apparently took Nahida's love away from them. Gender conflicts: OP says some people think HoYoverse is too female-oriented.

OP says some people think HoYoverse is too female-oriented. Bullying: Tieba allegedly banned any positive Scaramouche discussion, so only talks about hatred thrived. A cat was apparently killed for looking like Scarameow. These fans also regularly harass Scaramouche fans.

Tieba allegedly banned any positive Scaramouche discussion, so only talks about hatred thrived. A cat was apparently killed for looking like Scarameow. These fans also regularly harass Scaramouche fans. Doxxing: Some people on Tieba also allegedly tried to dox HoYoverse employees.

Some people on Tieba also allegedly tried to dox HoYoverse employees. Fake news: Misinterpretations of Genshin Impact's story frequently happen, talking about how Scaramouche is a war criminal trying to remove his place in history to live happily.

Misinterpretations of Genshin Impact's story frequently happen, talking about how Scaramouche is a war criminal trying to remove his place in history to live happily. Government news: Apparently, some haters tried to report Scaramouche to the Chinese government so he could forcefully be deleted from the game.

The above Genshin Impact Reddit post got over 8.3K upvotes and over 2,200 comments.

Some people made separate posts or comments disagreeing with certain parts, such as how the haters didn't have that much influence for Wanderer's rerun not doing too well. However, many of these Genshin Impact players still agree that harassment and animal abuse is deplorable.

Drama in the Genshin Impact community is nothing new. Voice actors like Gui Niang received a ton of harassment over Kokomi's launch back then, as people thought she was weak (she's now considered one of the best 5-stars). The latest series of events is unfortunate, especially for Wanderer fans who enjoy the fictional character and don't want real-life harassment over it.