Genshin Impact player leaves the community awestruck with unbelievable teapot realm builds

The Serenitea Pot is a great way to show off creativity. However, one Genshin Impact player took it to the next level.

This creative player is 烤硬币3块半. The user comes from Bilibili, and they've posted a few videos and photos showcasing their tremendous work. Some of their projects have been shared on Facebook, and the Genshin Impact community seems to enjoy it.

Somehow, this player managed to create several unbelievable works of art with the Serenitea Pot system. The reader can form their own opinion on some of the projects that this creative user made.

This hyperlink is to the user's Bilibili page to check out their projects in video form.

The above Facebook post showcases some of the creative projects that the Bilibili user made. All of these photos are derived from their videos, so they don't showcase the entire thing. For example, these projects also have an impressive interior that one wouldn't see with these photos alone.

There are over 280 Shares, 43 Comments, and 393 Reactions on the original post. Overall, the community likes it. Anybody who has used the Serenitea Pot before knows that it's not easy to recreate something like what the user has accomplished.

There is seemingly no limit to what Genshin Impact players can accomplish if they exploit the game's mechanics to its fullest potential.

Dragon creation in Genshin Impact

An impressive creation (Image via 烤硬币3块半)

One of the exciting creations in that Facebook post is a flying dragon, which the user documents in this Bilibili video. It plays an extended version of Yu-Gi-Oh's God's Anger theme, fitting for this assortment of objects.

At first glance, it would seem impossible for this photo to be legitimate. However, the Bilibili user showcases how it's possible. It all involves manipulating objects, especially with the Sub-Space Boulder items. The idea is to place the real objects on that layer and organize it to resemble what the Genshin Impact player wants.

The user then removes the Sub-Space Boulders when it's no longer necessary. This video is roughly 32 minutes long, and it covers the entire process. If readers wish to know how to create it, they're strongly urged to check out the hyperlink under "Bilibili video."

Godzilla & King Kong creation in Genshin Impact

Another impressive creation (Image via 烤硬币3块半)

The Facebook post doesn't contain all of the impressive works by this Traveler. For example, readers can check out this impressive Godzilla and King Kong creation shown in the above photo.

It comes from a 26-minute video, which also shows how it's all created.

This link redirects readers to the video.

An example of the Bilibili user creating Godzilla (Image via 烤硬币3块半)

The video showcases that the user puts some Sub-Space Boulders and attaches some more rocks to it. They then remove the Sub-Space Boulder and focus on the next level of their creation. It's ultimately a brilliant manipulation of how the Serenitea Pot works in Genshin Impact.

The best part is that the user does most of this Godzilla object's body in less than ten minutes; they use the remaining time to add some trees and rocks to its back and tail. By the 17 minute mark, the Bilibili user is creating King Kong in Genshin Impact.

Like before, the creative user uses Sub-Space Boulders to manipulate objects vertically for King Kong. The rest of the video lets Genshin Impact players know how to create "King Kong" as dramatic music plays.

