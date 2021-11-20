Genshin Impact quiz answers for free rewards: Get 100,000 Mora easily

Genshin Impact is handing out massive amounts of Mora to players by reintroducing the 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' event. It is a web event that requires participants to answer ten random trivia-based multiple questions for prizes.

Each correct answer gives 5,000 Mora, and players can answer 10 questions in a day, implying that 50,000 Mora can be earned each day.

Moreover, the event is live until November 21, and players can still get a total of 100,000 Mora by the end of it.

All answers for 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' event in Genshin Impact

The 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' event contains a plethora of questions related to characters, bosses, enemies, storyline, and more. The event was previously launched during August 2021, but Genshin Impact has changed significantly ever since.

Due to the valiant efforts of certain members of the Genshin Impact community, SoraHoshina has compiled a document with all the answers in a HoYoLAB post.

It is no surprise that players can now find several questions related to the latest Inazuma islands, bosses, and quests. These include:

Which of the following statements regarding the Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp is true?

Answer: When the Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp enters Elemental Devourer state, its Electro RES will decrease.

Which of the following names is the real name of the boss "Signora"?

Answer: Rosalyne-Kruzchka Lohefalter

Disregarding Resolve, after Raiden Shogun casts her Elemental Skill, which of the following characters benefit the most Elemental Burst DMG bonus?

Answer: Raiden Shogun

Which of the following statements regarding the Rockfond Rifthound Whelp is true?

Answer: When the Rockfond Rifthound Whelp enters Elemental Devourer state, its Geo RES will decrease.

Which of the following statements about Kujou Sara is false?

Answer: Kujou Sara’s Elemental Burst has an Energy Cost of 90.

After Raiden Shogun uses her Elemental Skill, Yoimiya takes the field to use her Elemental Skill and her Normal Attacks. At this time, whose Elemental Mastery bonus would the Overload reaction benefit from?

Answer: Raiden Shogun

What title did Inazumans give to Kamisato Ayaka?

Answer: Shirasagi Himegimi

Which of the following organizations is the Shuumatsuban affiliated with?

Answer: Yashiro Commission

Interestingly, Hoshina will add the names of the players in the Hall of Glory at the bottom of the document who can help with providing answers.

'A Thousand Questions with Paimon event' in Genshin Impact explained

'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' is a web event and players can take part in it by either visiting the official event link or through the in-game menu. In the in-game menu, players can click on the 'Special Event' in the 'Paimon Menu'.

For every correct answer, players receive 5,000 Mora. However, they should not be disappointed after an incorrect answer because the challenge can be restarted.

As of now, the 2.3 update of Genshin Impact is right around the corner and the community is eagerly awaiting the return of Eula and Albedo.

Edited by Atul S