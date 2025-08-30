Genshin Impact reactions that need a buff in Nod-Krai

Combat in Genshin Impact primarily revolves around triggering a variety of Elemental Reactions on enemies. The game also features various support and DPS units that enhance these effects. Players can choose to build fun and unique teams, since the game has a lot of Elemental Reactions.

However, some of those, such as Shatter, Crystallize, and Super-conduct, have not been good since the start of the game. Even though the base multipliers for them have been buffed recently, most characters in-game do not benefit much from any of these abilities.

Fans hope that some of these effects might be buffed or receive Lunar variants during the Nod-Krai updates. This article will list the details of some Elemental Reactions in Genshin Impact that need a buff in the upcoming region.

Genshin Impact reactions that could benefit from some buffs during the Nod-Krai updates

1) Shatter

Shatter Elemental Reaction in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Shatter is arguably the worst reaction in the game, as most characters' kits do not revolve around it. The reaction deals Physical DMG, and its damage is significantly low even after the base multipliers got buffed in version 5.2. It might need more buffs to be comparable to other effects in-game.

Furthermore, it is hard to activate Shatter, since you first need to freeze the enemies, and after that, you must deal Geo damage or Blunt attacks. The latter includes Normal attacks of Claymore characters, Plunging attacks of Sword, Polearm, Claymore units, and Varesa.

Fans hope to get newer characters who can utilize this reaction or activate a Lunar variant for Shatter, since it has been neglected for a long time.

2) Crystallize

Crystallize reaction (Image via HoYoverse)

Crystallize reaction is activated when you deal Geo damage to enemies affected by Pyro/Hydro/Electro/Cryo elements. The reaction itself inflicts zero damage, as you only gain Elemental shields. Furthermore, the damage absorption of these shields depends on the Elemental Mastery(EM) of the Geo characters.

Most Geo units in-game do not scale off the EM stat, and it would be useless to give EM artifacts to them. The shields generated from Crystallize can absorb very little damage, and it would always be better to use shield characters such as Kirara, Thoma, Ineffa, Zhongli, Citlali, Diona, Layla, Lan Yan, Dahlia, or Citlali.

3) Super-conduct

Guide for the Super-conduct reaction in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Super-conduct is triggered when you deal Electro damage to an enemy who is inflicted with the Cryo element. The reaction deals AoE Cryo damage and reduces the Physical resistance of enemies.

Although the res decrease is a good buff to increase the damage for Physical DPS characters, only Eula and Freminet in the game can effectively utilize this. Eula is the only 5-star Physical DPS unit, and she was released in version 1.5.

Due to the lack of new DPS or support units that can benefit from this reaction, most players do not frequently use teams based on Super-conduct.

