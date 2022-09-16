Genshin Impact Redeem codes for September 2022: Free Primogems and other resources

Genshin Impact hosted its 3.1 livestream on September 16, and the community can expect a new patch update in a few weeks. The 3.1 livestream disclosed the upcoming desert region for Sumeru and the new character event banners. The livestream also showcased weapon banners to feature new 5-star weapons and a new 4-star polearm that can be obtained from the upcoming Mondstadt event.

Like every livestream, HoYoverse officials have handed out redeem codes that fans can claim to acquire free Primogems. There is no doubt that players will need a lot of Primogems if they wish to summon new characters from their rate-up banners. The following article will disclose all the September codes that were recently released.

Genshin Impact: New redeem codes for September 2022 for free Primogems

Here are the new redeem codes released in Genshin Impact's 3.1 livestream:

3B6RYY7AHX9D: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

JT78YH7SGWRZ: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

2BP9HY6BYFR5: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Players can obtain a total of 300 Primogems along with other rewards, including Hero's Wit, Mora, and more, from the latest redeem codes. It is worth mentioning that these three aforementioned redeem codes will expire within 24 hours (i.e., on September 17, 2022).

Those who have recently started Genshin Impact can also try the codes GENSHINGIFT and 6A6VJTWGCPYV, which will offer additional Primogems.

Players can claim all of these redeem codes through two different methods.

METHOD 1 - Official Redemption Site

Official Redemption Site created by HoYoverse (Image via Genshin Impact)

The developers have created a dedicated website from which players can claim redeem code rewards. Visit the official redemption site here and log in using your credentials. Remember that you will need a HoYoverse account to redeem the new codes. After successfully logging in, select the correct region from the server's drop menu and let the website search for your Genshin Impact account.

The Character Nickname will display the current username of the account. Verify the username before proceeding to the next step. Once the correct account has been found, manually type or paste the new redeem code and click on Redeem. Keep in mind that Travelers can only redeem one code per account.

METHOD 2 - In-game Settings

Look for Redeem Code option in the settings menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

With this alternative, players can redeem the code on any supported device when they have the game open. Open Paimon's Menu and go to the game settings. The settings option looks like a gear-shaped icon on the bottom left of Paimon's Menu.

In the settings menu, go to the Accounts tab and find the Redeem code option. Click on "Redeem Now" to open a new dialog box where players can manually type or paste the new redeem codes and hit on Exchange.

Once the redeem codes are successfully claimed using either of these methods, players can check their in-game mailbox to claim the free Primogems and rewards.

Overall, the new 3.1 update looks packed with tons of new events, with the second anniversary coinciding with the launch date for the new patch. Players should look forward to all future rewards in Genshin Impact.

