Genshin Impact redemption codes (September 2022): How to find and claim Primogems

Genshin Impact players often run out of Primogems whenever new characters and weapon banners are released because they want to try their luck and wish on the said banner. Thus, every new method to get Primogems is always good news for them.

On September 16, three new redemption codes will be released during the Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program, providing every fan with 300 Primogems. However, the codes have an expiration date, so only Travelers who claim it fast can obtain Primogems and other rewards.

How to Get 3 New Redemption Codes during Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program on September 16, 2022

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



Enjoy redemption codes and other goodies!



The three new redemption codes will be available during the premiere of the Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program on the official Twitch channel on September 16 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). During the livestream, the host and special guests will take a break and momentarily show the new codes for a minute on the screen.

Example of redemption code released during the live stream (Image via HoYoverse)

This will occur three times, releasing one redemption code each until the end of the Special Program. Players who manage to capture the codes can insert them into the official redemption website or the in-game redemption prompt box.

Remember that all three codes are limited in terms of time limit as they will expire within 12 hours after release. Thus, Genshin Impact fans should immediately claim the rewards once the codes are released. In addition, one account can only redeem all three codes once. In other words, each Traveler will get 300 Primogems.

The official YouTube channel to watch the livestream (Image via YouTube/Genshin Impact)

For those who missed the first livestream on the official Twitch channel, rest assured, as another session will start on the YouTube channel on September 16 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4). Unlike Twitch, Genshin Impact will allow the video to stay on its official channel so fans can watch it repeatedly.

How to redeem Primogem codes on the official redemption website

The official redemption code website (Image via HoYoverse)

The most recommended method for fans to redeem their codes is by using the official Genshin Impact redemption code website. This is because they don't need to open the game, saving more internet data. Follow the instructions below to redeem any of the available codes for the game:

Open the redemption code website by clicking on this link. Log in to your HoYoverse account. Check the server and character nickname. Copy and paste the first redemption code into the bottom prompt box. Click on Redeem to complete the transaction. Repeat steps 4 and 5 with the second and third redemption codes.

Players who successfully redeem all the codes will get their Primogem rewards in a matter of a few minutes from their in-game mail. Once the mail arrives in their account, claim it immediately because it has an expiration date.

Aside from the redemption codes, another method to obtain Primogems is by participating in the new Tablet Analytics event that was recently released. By completing all the challenges, Travelers will gain up to 420 Primogems.

