Genshin Impact reveals three new characters scheduled for Sumeru update

The Sumeru update is currently the most awaited feature in Genshin Impact. The Dendro nation was officially revealed during the 2.8 Special Program, featuring a Sumeru Nation preview along with a female voice, which many players assume to be that of the Dendro Archon.

Earlier today, HoYoverse finally provided information about the new characters that will be released alongside Sumeru, possibly in version 3.0. The article below will introduce all of the upcoming characters along with their backstories and elemental visions in Genshin Impact.

Three new characters for the Sumeru update in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact revealed three new characters for the Sumeru update in the future: Tighnari, Collei, and Dori.

Starting with the first one introduced in HoYoverse's announcement, Tighnari will be the first playable Dendro character in the game. However, his weapon is not revealed in the promotional art, as it only features his outfit and a small orb which may be a Catalyst.

For his backstory, Tighnari was introduced as a Forest Watcher in Avidya Forest. He is a straightforward person who solves problems quickly and professionally. However, this Dendro user will give the other party a stern lecture if they land themselves in trouble due to their own foolish antics.

The introduction ends with Tighnari making a joke regarding his profession and indirectly teasing people who are clueless in terms of common sense.

"What a pity, I majored in botany, and helping people grow a brain is not my area of expertise."

Collei may already be known to some players in the community as she was featured in the official Genshin Impact manga. However, her personality in the game is different than that shown of her in the manga. She now possesses a Dendro vision, with a positive and optimistic personality, and works as a trainee Ranger in the Avidya Forest.

Very few people in Sumeru know of her tragic backstory, and many just think that her reserved demeanor is just part of her personality. However, due to Collei's earnest attitude, she quickly obtained the people's trust and respect. The children of Gandharva Ville love to watch her sew dolls, and those who find themselves lost in the Avidya Forest are always willing to follow her back to safety.

Although her present is bright and doing well, Collei sometimes thinks about the memories of her past that she has buried. However, she does not allow those bad memories to hinder her future, as she vowed to work harder and improve faster to overcome her past weak self.

The last character is Dori, an Electro-user with a body type of a little girl. She is said to be an unpredictable and elusive person, who seems to have an uncountable number of treasures.

Dori is also the most resourceful merchant in Sumeru, where she has everything any customer ever needs. However, most of these useful items do not come cheap. Instead, Dori will have a warm smile on her face while quoting a jaw-dropping price to a prospective customer.

Genshin Impact has certainly promoted the Sumeru nation with a bang, where players can try out four new characters, including the Dendro Traveler as part of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far