Genshin Impact: Rouge's Writings map location, puzzle guide, and chest rewards

Genshin Impact's underwater exploration in the new Morte Region will have players discover new puzzles and challenges. You can find treasure maps inside bottles trapped in large pink clams. Some puzzles require players to solve a riddle, while others are as straightforward as they get. Solving these will reward players with Precious chest, Primogems, and more.

This article will primarily focus on the "Rouge's Writings" treasure map, how to find it, and its solution. Note that this is only one of eight treasure maps scattered between Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest.

Here is everything you need to know about this treasure map puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Rouge's Writings treasure map location and puzzle guide

"Rouge's Writings" treasure map location (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can find the "Rouge's Writings" treasure map on the east side of the Tower of Ippissimus.

To find this, teleport to the eastern waypoint of the Tower of Ippissimus and dive underwater. From here, keep swimming east toward the ruins of a submerged building and search for a large pink clam. Once found, hit open the clam to retrieve the treasure map.

Read the treasure map from inventory for hints (Image via HoYoverse)

It should go directly into your in-game inventory. Open the inventory to read the "Rouge's Writings" treasure map for hints. The contents of the map do not reveal the name of the writer. The hints suggest a location with an apple marked near a mountain near Weeping Willow of the Lake in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

Additionally, there are hints pointing towards a withered fruit of wisdom and something about hitting it thrice to receive Rouge's honor and tribute. Teleport to the Weeping Willow of the Lake's southeast waypoint and head northeast to go around the mountain.

Look for a withered tree with an apple on it (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should look for a broken house surrounded by tall trees. The focus should be on a withered tree with an apple hanging on it.

Hit that particular withered tree thrice, triggering some dialogs and spawning a Precious chest. Open the chest to receive some in-game resources along with 10 Primogems. This completes the "Rouge's Writings" treasure map and its puzzle.

It is worth mentioning that players can come across seven other similar treasure maps in their underwater exploration. Here is a quick overview of the other seven treasure maps you can encounter:

Liam's Ballad

Athos's Confession

Autumn's Regrets

Barrow's Expectations

Parker's Hopes

Rocky Avildsen's Disappearance

Freeman's Announcement

Completing all eight puzzles and claiming the treasure will also unlock the "A la volonté du peuple," a hidden achievement in Genshin Impact. Players will get five additional Primogems for claiming this achievement.