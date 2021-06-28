Genshin Impact's new character demo shows Beidou & Kazuha in action; Twitter reacts

Genshin Impact players became overwhelmed when a new video on Kazuha surfaced today.

Genshin Impact has been teasing Kazuha for a while. Finally, players can experience Kazuha in-game. Just before the character's launch in the game, miHoYo released a video showing Kazuha in action. The video got players even more hyped, as Kazuha is speculated to be one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact fans excited as Kazuha's character demo features Beidou

Kazuha's banner will be available from June 29th for three weeks until July 21st. Just a day before Kazuha's release, Genshin Impact surprised players with a 2-minute character demo featuring Kazuha & Beidou. The video began trending instantly among the Genshin Impact community, gathering millions of views.

The video features Kazuha composing a haiku when some people attack him with arrows. Then players get to see a standoff between Kazuha and Beidou, who fight together against some enemies. As per speculation, Kazuha is currently escaping from the vision hunters of Inazuma, so they could be the ones attacking Kazuha in the video.

New Character Demo - "Kaedehara Kazuha: Wandering Winds" | Genshin Impact



The clouds float above the vast mountains, the sky is azure and the water is still. It's a beautiful day to create poetry.https://t.co/q1scwBH2gq#GenshinImpact #KaedeharaKazuha — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 28, 2021

Players' hype soared upon seeing the video, and they filled all social media with Kazuha's praise.

LEYS GO KAZUHA pic.twitter.com/KQHipU6fdu — yuu ✿ REON DAYYYYY (@bbyshinichi) June 28, 2021

KAZUHA MY BELOVEDpic.twitter.com/IIbpmldFKr — Yuli ❀ 0°C ❅ kazuha lover (@eternitxty7) June 28, 2021

LETS GOOOOO HERE WE GO FUTURE KAZUHA HAVERS pic.twitter.com/N0l9t0WqBN — celi ✩ future kazuha haver (@eviIconqueror) June 28, 2021

PAIMON GIVE ME KAZUHA RIGHT NOWpic.twitter.com/QLZRCsITrV — Yuli ❀ 0°C ❅ kazuha lover (@eternitxty7) June 28, 2021

WE ARE EATING GOOD TONIGHT KAZUHA GANG pic.twitter.com/hIc3BY47lD — 🦑 Mafuyu 🦑 (@MafuBeidou) June 28, 2021

the way he just casually dodges an arrow pic.twitter.com/GH7g24TSzp — leah / scythe (@alatusxiiaos) June 28, 2021

KAZUHA PLS COME HOME pic.twitter.com/N6aGIM0aIy — tre (@XlNGCHI) June 28, 2021

Kazuha comes home Kazuha comes home Kazuha comes home pic.twitter.com/Knc3MVEonu — Estrellicious, 62/90 Kazuha (@estrellabowes) June 28, 2021

The inclusion of Beidou in the video got Beidou's fans excited. Beidou is a 4-star Electro character, and to date, she has not been appropriately introduced in the game. Holding her elemental skill creates a shield that can absorb damage and counter-attack with Electro damage upon release. The counterattack damage scales off to the damage received during the hold duration.

kazuha demo ❌

beidou demo ✅ pic.twitter.com/cNq5jWUvy9 — ji 🥥 qiqi wanter (@strangevase) June 28, 2021

im in love with beidou — ichibedo🍂 (@ichijinko1) June 28, 2021

Baedou😍 — Genshin Impact ➐ (@GenshinImlact) June 28, 2021

MOTHER AND SON DUO SO TRUE pic.twitter.com/SaB4l5b22Y — Ama ! (@AmaGirl__) June 28, 2021

More about Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kazuha will be a 5-star Anemo character wielding a sword. In his Elemental Skill, Kazuha can pull and launch nearby enemies dealing Anemo damage. In the process, Kazuha can jump to perform a plunge attack, dealing massive Anemo damage.

With his Elemental Burst "Kazuha Slash," Kazuha does a single strike, causing AoE Anemo damage and forming a wide field with continuous Anemo damage. Any other element present within that field causes additional damage to the same element due to Elemental absorption.

Kazuha triggering his Elemental Burst (image via miHoYo)

Being a user of the Anemo element, fans predict that he can take advantage of Elemental Mastery to deal more damage. With the recent Elemental Mastery reaction buff in Genshin Impact, Kazuha may exceed players' expectations.

