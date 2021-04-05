Genshin Impact has revealed the content and release date of its upcoming weapon banner for version 1.4.
Genshin Impact features 2 or more weapon banners in every major update. The banner usually runs alongside the character banner and mostly includes weapons suitable for the featured characters.
For the second phase of V1.4, the publisher has revealed the weapons banner and its release date via an announcement on the forum.
Genshin Impact's next Weapon Banner: Release date and promoted weapons revealed
According to Genshin Impact's announcement, the upcoming Epitome Invocation wish event or weapon banner will be released on April 6, at 06:00 PM, and last until April 27, 02:59 PM (server time).
During this period, popular 5-star weapons Skyward Harp (Bow) and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Catalyst) will be available to unlock with boosted drop rates.
The new 4-star bow Alley Hunter, alongside some of the existing weapons, will also be featured in the same banner with an increased drop rate.
All the featured weapons for the upcoming weapon banner and Epitome Invocation wish event in Genshin Impact are:
Skyward Harp (Bow)
Rarity: 5-star
Base ATK: 48
Maximum ATK: 674
Secondary Stat: CRIT Rate
Maximum secondary stat: 22.1% CRIT Rate
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Catalyst)
Rarity: 5-star
Base ATK: 46
Maximum ATK: 608
Secondary Stat: CRIT Rate
Maximum secondary stat: 33.1% CRIT Rate
The Alley Hunter (Bow)
Rarity: 4-star
Base ATK: 44
Maximum ATK: 565
Secondary Stat: ATK %
Maximum secondary stat: 27.6% ATK
Favonius Sword (Sword)
Rarity: 4-star
Base ATK: 41
Maximum ATK: 454
Secondary Stat: Energy recharge
Maximum secondary stat: 61.3% Energy recharge
Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore)
Rarity: 4-star
Base ATK: 44
Maximum ATK: 565
Secondary Stat: Energy recharge
Maximum secondary stat: 30.6% Energy recharge
Favonius Codex (Catalyst)
Rarity: 4-star
Base ATK: 42
Maximum ATK: 510
Secondary Stat: Energy recharge
Maximum secondary stat: 45.9% Energy recharge
Favonius Lance (Polearm)
Rarity: 4-star
Base ATK: 44
Maximum ATK: 565
Secondary Stat: Energy recharge
Maximum secondary stat: 30.6% Energy recharge
The guaranteed 5-star drop for the banner is set to 80, allowing players to unlock at least one 5-star weapon every 80 wishes. During the wish event, the exclusive 4-star bow Alley Hunter will not be obtainable via the standard or permanent banner.
