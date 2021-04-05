Genshin Impact has revealed the content and release date of its upcoming weapon banner for version 1.4.

Genshin Impact features 2 or more weapon banners in every major update. The banner usually runs alongside the character banner and mostly includes weapons suitable for the featured characters.

For the second phase of V1.4, the publisher has revealed the weapons banner and its release date via an announcement on the forum.

Genshin Impact's next Weapon Banner: Release date and promoted weapons revealed

According to Genshin Impact's announcement, the upcoming Epitome Invocation wish event or weapon banner will be released on April 6, at 06:00 PM, and last until April 27, 02:59 PM (server time).

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rates for Skyward Harp (Bow) and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Catalyst)!



Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rates for Skyward Harp (Bow) and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Catalyst)!

During this period, popular 5-star weapons Skyward Harp (Bow) and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Catalyst) will be available to unlock with boosted drop rates.

The new 4-star bow Alley Hunter, alongside some of the existing weapons, will also be featured in the same banner with an increased drop rate.

All the featured weapons for the upcoming weapon banner and Epitome Invocation wish event in Genshin Impact are:

Skyward Harp (Bow)

Skyward harp in Genshin Impact's upcoming weapons banner (Image via Flawless YT)

Rarity: 5-star

Base ATK: 48

Maximum ATK: 674

Secondary Stat: CRIT Rate

Maximum secondary stat: 22.1% CRIT Rate

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Catalyst)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact Fandom)

Rarity: 5-star

Base ATK: 46

Maximum ATK: 608

Secondary Stat: CRIT Rate

Maximum secondary stat: 33.1% CRIT Rate

The Alley Hunter (Bow)

Alley Hunter Bow in Genshin Impact's upcoming weapons banner

Rarity: 4-star

Base ATK: 44

Maximum ATK: 565

Secondary Stat: ATK %

Maximum secondary stat: 27.6% ATK

Favonius Sword (Sword)

Favonius Sword in Genshin Impact's next weapon banner (Image via Hoyolab/Aegis Runestone)

Rarity: 4-star

Base ATK: 41

Maximum ATK: 454

Secondary Stat: Energy recharge

Maximum secondary stat: 61.3% Energy recharge

Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore)

Sacrificial Sword in Genshin Impact (Image via Hoyolab/ Big Boar PH)

Rarity: 4-star

Base ATK: 44

Maximum ATK: 565

Secondary Stat: Energy recharge

Maximum secondary stat: 30.6% Energy recharge

Favonius Codex (Catalyst)

Favonius Codex in Genshin Impact (Image via Richard Yamato YT)

Rarity: 4-star

Base ATK: 42

Maximum ATK: 510

Secondary Stat: Energy recharge

Maximum secondary stat: 45.9% Energy recharge

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

Favonius Lance in Genshin Impact (Image via Hoyolab/ Big Boar PH)

Rarity: 4-star

Base ATK: 44

Maximum ATK: 565

Secondary Stat: Energy recharge

Maximum secondary stat: 30.6% Energy recharge

The guaranteed 5-star drop for the banner is set to 80, allowing players to unlock at least one 5-star weapon every 80 wishes. During the wish event, the exclusive 4-star bow Alley Hunter will not be obtainable via the standard or permanent banner.

