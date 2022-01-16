Genshin Impact Sakura Arborism locations: How to find all 5 Sakura trees

Sakura Aborism is a quest that tasks Genshin Impact players with finding all five Thunder Sakura trees, but the in-game map isn't helpful here.

Fortunately, the five locations are the same for every player, so they can resort to using pictures and guides to finish this quest. Travelers can go to them in any order. All that matters is that the player uses Elemental Sight, steps into the three blue areas, and makes the lightning strike it.

Afterwards, approach the tree and interact with the "Retrieve Foreign Object" prompt. The tree locations are:

North of the Kujou Encampment. South of the Kujou Encampment. Slightly northwest of the Statue of the Seven on Tatarasuna. South of the northwestern Teleport Waypoint at Tatarasuna. West of the southernmost Teleport Waypoint in Tatarasuna.

Genshin Impact guide: All five Thunder Sakura tree locations for the Sakura Arborism quest

The first Thunder Sakura tree in Sakura Arborism

The first tree's location, along with a map of where to find it (Image via Genshin Impact)

This tree is located out in the open, on the beach north of the Kujou Encampment. Given its design and the surrounding environment, most players should be able to spot it quickly. Travelers need to keep in mind that two Electro Abyss Mages roam this area, so they may wish to deal with them before approaching this tree.

Using the Teleport Waypoint south of the Kujou Encampment and then running north will get the player here quickly.

The second Thunder Sakura tree in Sakura Arborism

The second tree's location, along with a map of where to find it (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next tree is south of the Kujou Encampment. To quickly access it, use the Teleport Waypoint east of the Statue of the Seven on Tatarasuna. Afterward, glide north to this area. Unlike the last location, it's easy to get here without being spotted by any annoying enemies.

The third Thunder Sakura tree in Sakura Arborism

The third tree's location, along with a map of where to find it (Image via Genshin Impact)

This tree should be the easiest to access in the Sakura Arborism quest. It's only a short glide north of the Statue of the Seven located in Tatarasuna. Simply teleport there and look downward from the cliff to see it.

There are some enemies west of the tree, which will spawn reinforcements if the player gets too close.

The fourth Thunder Sakura tree in Sakura Arborism

The fourth tree's location, along with a map of where to find it (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers will need to teleport to Tatarasuna's western Teleport Waypoint and climb up a fair distance to find the fourth tree for Sakura Arborism. There are no notable enemies in this area, so one shouldn't have much difficulty dealing with this part of the quest.

The fifth Thunder Sakura tree in Sakura Arborism

The fifth tree's location, along with a map of where to find it (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final tree is located west of Tatarasuna's southernmost Teleport Waypoint. Travelers can simply glide from that Teleport Waypoint, and they should notice this Thunder Sakura tree.

After the player deals with all five of these trees, they need to return to Miyuki to continue onward with this quest.

