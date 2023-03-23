Genshin Impact Sakura Bloom locations: Ayaka's ascension materials guide

Sakura Bloom is an Inazuman local specialty in Genshin Impact and can be found around Narukami Island. The item does not have a physical form and looks like a pink fog with a couple of Sakura flower petals floating around it.

There are only 75 spawns of Sakura Blooms on a single island and finding all of them can be difficult since some are located at higher altitudes.

When Ayaka returns with her second rerun banner, many Genshin Impact players who plan to get her or have already pulled her might want to know where to farm this item.

This article will guide players to all the locations of Sakura Blooms and the best farming routes.

Sakura Bloom locations and farming route in Genshin Impact

Sakura Blooms - before and after Electro reaction (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image shows the before and after materialization state of the Sakura Bloom in Genshin Impact. As previously mentioned, Sakura Blooms do not have a physical form, and like Dandelion Seeds, can be obtained by materializing them to trigger an Elemental reaction, which in this case is Electro. Thus, it is recommended to carry at least one character of that element in the party.

Carrying Lisa would be ideal since Genshin Impact players get a free copy of her at the beginning of the game. She is also a Catalyst user and can trigger Electro without any cooldowns.

1) Inazuma City to Kamisato Estate route

Inazuma City is a good place to start farming Sakura Bloom (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start with Inazuma City since this is one of the fastest and easiest routes. The first Sakura Bloom is located near the Teleport Waypoint in the middle of the city near the Yae Publishing House. After obtaining it, you can follow the directions shown on the above map and move along the outer parts of Inazuma City.

After gathering all the Sakura Blooms in the city, move towards the Byakko Plain to collect the remaining spawns near the subarea. Follow the map and head to the Chinju Forest to make your way to the Kamisato Estate.

2) Mt. Yougou

Mt. Yougou has the highest Sakura Bloom concentration (Image via HoYoverse)

Mt. Yougou has the highest concentration of Sakura Blooms on Narukami Island. You can find them mostly around the Grand Narukami Shrine, located at the top of the mountain. Some can even be seen on floating rocks located south of the Shrine.

A few Sakura Blooms can also be found in the underground cavern located beneath Mt. Yougou. However, this subarea can only be accessed after completing the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual World Quest.

Some spawns can be hard to spot, so it is recommended to use the Genshin Impact Interactive Map to know the exact location.

3) Araumi Route

Final Sakura Blooms farming route through Araumi (Image via HoYoverse)

Before you begin, it is advised to bring a strong DPS unit, since you will come across some powerful enemies on this route. Start by teleporting to the Court of Flowing Sand Domain located on the north side of Mt. Yougou and follow the directions given on the above map.

Next, teleport to the south of Araumi and glide down to obtain all the remaining Sakura Bloom spawns.

Final Sakura Bloom location

Location of the final Sakura Bloom (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Sakura Bloom spawn is located in a rather secluded place northeast of the Grand Narukami Shrine. Unfortunately, the said location does not have a teleport waypoint so you will have to teleport to Kamisato Estate and swim all the way there or make an ice bridge using Kaeya or Ayaka.

Unfortunately, Sakura Blooms cannot be purchased from NPCs or grown in the Serenitea Pot. Since Ayaka needs 168 of them, and only 75 can be found on a single map, you will need to wait for a couple of days for more Sakura Blooms to respawn or visit other Genshin Impact friends' worlds.

