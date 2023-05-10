Genshin Impact sales: Baizhu and Kaveh among lowest revenue-generating banners

It has been a week since Genshin Impact featured Baizhu's debut and Ganyu's rerun. Despite being highly anticipated by many players in the community, recent sales data states that Phase II 3.6 banners, including Kaveh, are among the lowest revenue-generating banners in this game. Reasons for this include their release timing, overall popularity, and more.

In this article, Genshin Impact players will get a closer look at Baizhu and Kaveh's banners, how they were received by gamers, as well as possible factors that contributed to their underperformance in terms of revenue generation.

Overview of Baizhu and Kaveh banners' underperformance in Genshin Impact 3.6

Even a week after their initial releases, Baizhu and Kaveh's banners continue to showcase poor performance, according to the sales data compiled by Genshin Labs. Keep in mind that the report presented above only covers the iOS revenue in the China market. Other regional sales data might differ from what is displayed in it.

It is also important to note that this is Baizhu's first time on a Genshin Impact event wish banner. Hence, the report includes both his debut sales as well those generated by Ganyu, who is seeing her third rerun.

The above infographic showcases the Day 8 sales figures for all banners. In Phase II's first week, both Ganyu and Baizhu — along with Kaveh and other four-star characters — managed to generate a total of USD $5,482,270 via sales in the China market. This is why the latter is among the lowest revenue-generating banners of all time.

Based on Day 8 sales data, Baizhu and Ganyu are currently placed sixth from the bottom in Genshin Impact since they're doing a little better than Yoimiya, Tartaglia, and Kokomi's banners.

This development is rather disappointing, considering how Baizhu and Kaveh are both pretty popular characters. While the former is a brand new five-star Dendro character with healing abilities, the latter has a unique kit specializing in Bloom teams. Appearing as NPCs in the early stages of Genshin Impact, many players were already a fan of their designs and personalities. There was a lot of hype when they were officially announced to be debuting as playable units as well.

However, the sales data doesn't reflect the excitement that was around them prior to their recent releases. Although Genshin Lab has no data to showcase the impact of characters on banner sales, many speculate Ganyu's rerun is the main reason for their underperformance.

Potential factors behind fall of Baizhu and Kaveh's banners in Genshin Impact 3.6 update

Here is a list of potential reasons that cumulatively brought down the sales for Kaveh and Baizhu's banners in Genshin Impact:

Ganyu's third rerun: Most players already have her or Ayaka on their account. There is little to no reason to spend Primogem on rerun character who has fallen out of meta for a long time, even as a newer player.

Most players already have her or Ayaka on their account. There is little to no reason to spend Primogem on rerun character who has fallen out of meta for a long time, even as a newer player. Nahida's rerun: Baizhu and Kaveh were released after Nahida and Nilou's banners. Many players had already spent most, if not all, of their Primogems on them.

Baizhu and Kaveh were released after Nahida and Nilou's banners. Many players had already spent most, if not all, of their Primogems on them. Kaveh's playstyle: Kaveh is an on-field Dendro driver for Nilou Bloom teams. Therefore, players who don't have Nilou cannot effectively use his whole kit.

Kaveh is an on-field Dendro driver for Nilou Bloom teams. Therefore, players who don't have Nilou cannot effectively use his whole kit. Fontaine update coming soon: Fontaine will arrive after two version updates, so many players are saving whatever Primogems they can secure for that its character debuts.

Do note that banner sales do not define a character's ability to clear content in Genshin Impact. Players should try their chance to obtain whichever character they find appealing.

