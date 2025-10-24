Genshin Impact Saurian Sojourn event guide

The Saurian Sojourn event is the very first gameplay event for version Luna II of Genshin Impact. You will need to tackle a set of challenges by coordinating with the Saurians from Natlan, and completing each stage will reward you with in-game resources such as Primogems. The event has started on October 24, and will last till November 3, 2025.

Ad

Let's take a look at what you need to do to complete the Saurian Sojourn event in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article will be updated with more stages for the Saurian Sojourn stage in Genshin Impact when they become available.

How to complete the Saurian Sojourn event in Genshin Impact

The Saurian Sojourn event will see you teaming up with a variety of Saurians to challenge several stages. It is part of the Genshin Impact Luna II events and will end on November 3, 2025.

Ad

Trending

You can gain several in-game resources, such as weapon ascension materials, Primogems, etc., as rewards by completing these challenges. The event is time-gated, as you will need to wait for a week to access all seven stages in the game.

Let's take a look at how you can tackle the stages in the latest Saurian Sojourn event in Genshin Impact:

Stage 1: Diving Under Rolling Waves

Lower the water level once by using the mechanism beside you. Then take control of the Koholasaur. Take the two gold coins that you can see, and then take control of your protagonist again. You will need to lower the water level once more, and your Saurian should be able to reach the bottom of the pit.

Ad

Use the Switch (Image via HoYoverse)

Here, you can find another coin that you can pick up, completing the collection of all three in the area. Get to the bottom and use the mechanism to unlock the door, and use the air stream to reach the platform above. Move to the second area, and use the Resurrection Gate to summon your Saurian partner.

Ad

Attack the mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second area, the water will constantly rise and fall. Take control of the Koholasaur and collect the first two coins. Wait till the water is low enough so that you can pass through the small cavern where you can find the third coin. The rising water will carry you to the upper side, where you can spot a laser gate.

Ad

Reach the end (Image via HoYoverse)

To disable it, attack the glowing lantern-like mechanism. Once the lasers are disabled, take control of your protagonist and activate the other switch, and open the final gate. Use the floating platform to reach the end of the area and stand in your respective position. Do the same for your Saurian buddy, and you will complete the first stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.