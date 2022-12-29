Genshin Impact Scaramouche banner revenue, popularity, and rankings

From Ashes Reborn was Scaramouche's personal banner, where players could summon Wanderer (his playable name) in Genshin Impact 3.3.

The hype around his debut as a playable character was something many Travelers saw, but one might be curious to know how the data compares to one's expectations.

Sources used for this brief analysis include:

Genshin Lab for the Chinese iOS Revenue numbers

Paimon.moe for separating Wanderer's success from Itto's

Japanese data from Game-i

At the very least, the data shown below should be indicative of Scaramouche's overall success as a character, even if it can't include every possible metric.

How does the Scaramouche banner in Genshin Impact 3.3 compare to others in revenue and popularity?

Chinese iOS revenue data (Image via Genshin Lab)

If the numbers are too small for you to see in the above infographic, then here is a summary of Scaramouche's data and the banners that made more money than his in terms of total revenue:

Ayaka (Rerun): $35,939,066

$35,939,066 Nahida & Yoimiya: $34,017,290

$34,017,290 Raiden Shogun & Kokomi: $33,560,259

$33,560,259 Raiden Shogun (Debut): $33,020,905

$33,020,905 Yelan & Xiao: $32,177,144

$32,177,144 Venti (Debut): $30,632,752

$30,632,752 Wanderer & Itto: $27,126,505

That means Scaramouche and Itto's banners are in 7th place overall regarding total revenue in the Chinese iOS market.

There have been 40 banners that have finished their runs thus far. Hence, that would rank Wanderer and Itto's Event Wishes in Version 3.3 as 7th out of 40.

A solid ranking, all things considered. All of the Event Wishes above Wanderer were either extended for a very long time (Ayaka's rerun) or featured extremely popular characters that fans really wanted to get.

Now the question remains whether Scaramouche or Itto had more influence over this banner's success. Spoiler alert: Wanderer was likely the contributing factor.

Comparing Wanderer and Itto's data from Genshin Impact 3.3

The bottom left corner is the relevant data to analyze here (Image via Paimon.moe)

Although Paimon.moe can't represent every possible pull ever made, it's still a good resource with a large sample size to analyze. In this case, Travelers can see that:

120,706 Wanderers were summoned

12,637 Itto's were summoned

Genshin Impact players can see that nearly 90% of Travelers aimed for Wanderer over Itto. If one assumes a similar figure happened in the Chinese iOS market, then that would mean Wanderer is the main reason for the duo's placement in 7th place.

Game-i data

Some Japanese estimations (Image via Game-i)

As far as other sales data is concerned, Wanderer is estimated to be 13th place out of 40 banners in Genshin Impact in Japan. Still a solid placement, but noticeably lower than his performance in the Chinese iOS market.

There are further differences between the two regions regarding other banner placements, with something like Nahida's debut only being ranked 15th out of 40 but Cyno's debut being placed at 3rd out of 40.

It's far too soon to tell how a Scaramouche rerun will perform in a future update. He's not a top meta choice per se, meaning that there is no guarantee that his next run will do better than his original one.

Still, Wanderer did exceptionally well in his debut in Genshin Impact 3.3.

Poll : Did you spend money on Wanderer's banner in Genshin Impact 3.3? Yes No 0 votes