Nahida is now among the best-selling Genshin Impact characters, surpassing Raiden Shogun banner revenue

Many Genshin Impact players know that Raiden Shogun has historically had two of the most successful banners in the game's history. However, Nahida has now surpassed the Electro Archon's banners in total revenue. It is vital to mention that the data listed in this article is specifically for the Chinese iOS market.

Data in other regions may be different as a result. Still, surpassing one of the most popular character's banner revenue is no short feat. Genshin Lab's figures suggest that the recent banners accomplished just that.

Travelers should know that other data from Paimon.moe indicates that almost 95% of those pulls were for Nahida rather than Yoimiya.

Looking at the success of Nahida's character banner in Genshin Impact: Comparing it to Raiden Shogun

This data is specifically for the Chinese iOS market (Image via Genshin Lab)

Keep in mind that the Dendro Archon's banner didn't end by the time this article was posted. Ergo, the number depicted above is actually smaller than the final number when it's all said and done. For reference's sake, here is the relevant revenue data for these Genshin Impact banners:

Nahida & Yoimiya: $34,017,290

$34,017,290 Raiden Shogun & Kokomi: $33,560,259

$33,560,259 Raiden Shogun: $33,020,905

Even if the $34,017,290 number isn't finalized, it's still clear that it's higher than the previous records established by the Raiden Shogun's banners. The only Event Wish with a higher total revenue is Ayaka's rerun back in Genshin Impact 2.6.

The recent banner that made HoYoverse a lot of money (Image via HoYoverse)

It is vital to mention that the only reason Ayaka's rerun made more money — $35,939,066, to be precise — is that her banner lasted for 42 days rather than the usual 21 days.

Nahida's banner only lasted for 16 days in Genshin Impact, yet it almost caught up to something that lasted more than twice as long. Since the banner is still ongoing, it is possible that it may surpass Ayaka's revenue in due time.

Banner data

Look at the bottom left section (Image via HoYoverse)

Current data from Paimon.moe shows that 160,976 people have pulled Nahida in Genshin Impact 3.2. By comparison, only 10,544 people got Yoimiya. This data clearly indicates that the Dendro Archon is the main driving force behind the banner's high revenue.

It is worth noting that Paimon.moe takes its information from user submissions, which won't always include Chinese iOS data. Even with that knowledge in mind, readers should know that Yoimiya is an old character. Likewise, the Dendro Archon was highly anticipated and is considered to be top-tier in the current meta. Hence, this data is still significant for explaining part of the banner's high revenue.

