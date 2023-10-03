Genshin Impact Scenes from Life in Meropide quest list and total Credit Coupons rewards

Genshin Impact has 12 Scenes from Life in Meropide quests, each providing 280 Credit Coupons. Each one also offers Travelers some other minor rewards, often ranging from 20 to 30 Primogems. This article will include a full list of what players should look out for, along with some minor unlock requirements worth mentioning.

The primary use of Credit Coupons is to collect 1,400 of them in the Game of the Rich quest. If you have already beaten it, you could opt to use this currency at the Rag and Bone Shop or Welfare Meals for additional rewards. The next section of this guide will provide a full list of Scenes from Life in Meropide quests in Genshin Impact.

Complete list of all Scenes from Life in Meropide quests in Genshin Impact and their Credit Coupon rewards

Completing these quests is the best way to obtain Credit Coupons (Image via HoYoverse)

All quests in this series have the Scenes from Life in Meropide title. The following list showcases all 12 of them:

A Raw Deal An Actor's Training Chit-Chat Dead End Every Debt Has a Creditor Fists of Fury Memories Safe Operation The Art of Negotiation Treat the Symptoms Unfinished Task Visible Hands

Completing each one provides 280 Credit Coupons, meaning you could get a grand total of 3,360 if you do them all. Keep in mind that some of these quests require you to complete the Unfinished Comedy series, which includes the aforementioned Game of the Rich.

How to unlock each Scenes from Life in Meropide quest in Genshin Impact

These quests, unsurprisingly, take place in the Fortress of Meropide (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's how you unlock each quest in Genshin Impact's Scenes from Life in Meropide series:

A Raw Deal: Talk to Decembre near the mail.

Talk to Decembre near the mail. An Actor's Training: Complete Visible Hands and wait through a Daily Reset. Sit near Goncourt.

Complete Visible Hands and wait through a Daily Reset. Sit near Goncourt. Chit-Chat: Speak to Nakul.

Speak to Nakul. Dead End: Speak to Galvaryet.

Speak to Galvaryet. Every Debt Has a Creditor: Complete Unfinished Comedy and talk to Galvaryet.

Complete Unfinished Comedy and talk to Galvaryet. Fists of Fury: Talk to Nizami in the Rag and Bone Shop.

Talk to Nizami in the Rag and Bone Shop. Memories: Complete Visible Hands, and wait through a Daily Reset. Go near some devices in the northwestern part of the central room after you go up the elevator.

Complete Visible Hands, and wait through a Daily Reset. Go near some devices in the northwestern part of the central room after you go up the elevator. Safe Operation: Progress through the Games of the Rich quest and talk to Caterpillar.

Progress through the Games of the Rich quest and talk to Caterpillar. The Art of Negotiation: Purchase The Art of Negotiation from the Rag and Bone Shop for 20 Credit Coupons.

Purchase The Art of Negotiation from the Rag and Bone Shop for 20 Credit Coupons. Treat the Symptoms: Talk to Lechlade from the production zone.

Talk to Lechlade from the production zone. Unfinished Task: Talk to Nelly in the production zone after making it to the final day in the Games of the Rich quest.

Talk to Nelly in the production zone after making it to the final day in the Games of the Rich quest. Visible Hands: Complete Every Debt Has a Creditor, wait for a Daily Reset, and talk to Decembre.

Most quests are short, and each should only take a couple of minutes to complete. Doing everything will take a while, as players are required to complete Unfinished Comedy and wait through several Daily Resets in the process, meaning you cannot grind everything in one go.

Nonetheless, that's everything Genshin Impact players must know about Scenes from Life in Meropide and their associated Credit Coupons.

