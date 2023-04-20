Genshin Impact has released many new world quests, and the Monumental Study is one of those quests. While playing this quest, players will need to search for the four Lost Monument Fragments, which are scattered throughout the new region.

If players attempt to utilize the Navigation feature in the Monumental Study quest, a message instructing them to access the Quest Menu for information about Sosi's Commission will be shown. This message may not be very helpful. Players can refer to the following section for a visual guide.

All four Lost Monument Fragments locations in Genshin Impact and how to retrieve them

Players must find all four fragments after talking to Sosi in the Temir Mountains. To gather the fragments, players should switch to Sorush and fly through each fragment, making sure to touch them. The Sorush tool is obtainable towards the early part of the World Quest "Khvarena of Good and Evil"

Search for the Lost Monument Fragments in these locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1

First Monument Fragment (Image via HoYoverse)

The inscription given by Sosi indicates that the first Khvarena Inscription Fragment can be found near the Pari of the Vourukasha Oasis in Genshin Impact. To locate this fragment, players should teleport to the point located south of the Oasis. The fragment itself can be found on a rock at a low altitude.

Location 2

Second Monument Fragment (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the inscription, the second Khvarena Inscription Fragment is located in the region referred to as "Barsom's Familiar" in Genshin Impact. This fragment can be found in the Hills of Barsom, near a cherry blossom tree. To obtain the fragment, players should search beneath the trunk of the tree, as indicated.

Location 3

Third Lost Monument (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Khvarena Inscription Fragment can be found in a sub-area called Tunigi Hollow. Players should teleport to the point situated to the right of Tunigi Hollow and then ascend to the location depicted in the image. To retrieve the fragment, players must switch to Sorush and fly to the top of the thorny tree.

Location 4

Fourth Lost Monument(Image via HoYoverse)

The final Khvarena Inscription Fragment in Genshin Impact can be found at the edge of the Asipattravana Swamp. Players should teleport to the point located to the left of the Swamp and travel to the area shown in the image. From there, players can use Sorush to descend and approach the green seal. The fragment itself can be found on a tree branch near a flower.

After collecting all the Khvarena Inscription Fragments in Genshin Impact, players must return to Sosi at the Gates of Zulqarnain and place the fragments. Once this task is completed, players must defeat the Fatui enemies again in order to finish the quest.

