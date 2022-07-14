Genshin Impact Shikanoin Heizou hangout guide: All 6 endings and hidden achievements

Shikanoin Heizou made his debut in Genshin Impact on July 13, featuring in both Kazuha and Klee's rerun banners. In addition, he also gets his first Hangout Event right after the update maintenance.

The Hangout Event is similar to story quests, but players can choose different dialog options to reach different endings. By unlocking all the endings in Heizou's Hangout Event and completing all the hidden achievements, players can obtain up to 90 Primogems.

This article will list the major choices to unlock all Heizou's endings in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Shikanoin Heizou Hangout Event All Endings Guide

Genshin Impact players can unlock Heizou's Hangout Event using two Story Keys. The quest can be played after Travelers reach Adventure Rank 40 and complete Inazuma's Archon Quest, Raiden Shogun's Story Quest, and Arataki Itto's Story Quest.

1) Memories Do Not Evaporate

Select the top right option (Image via HoYoverse)

The first ending is easier than any other ending because only one dialog is important and a major choice for the route. During the 'The Intuitive Commission' route, select the option "Okay, I'm curious about your dream, too. I'll assist your investigation."

Talk to Gorou to gain a hidden achievement (image via HoYoverse)

Aside from this option, players can choose any other dialog. However, wrong options may break Heizou's heart meter, so Travelers still need to be careful. During the 'Confrontation' route, players need to talk to Gorou to gain a hidden achievement once they have finished the conversation.

2) Free Onikabuto Lunch

Choose the first option on the top left (Image via HoYoverse)

Heizou's second ending also starts with 'The Intuitive Commission.' However, players need to choose the "I'm curious about your dream, but it's my duty to bring you back." This option will lead Travelers back to Inazuma and start a different ending route.

Choose the top dialog (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, during the 'Three Case Files,' choose the option "An approval reply for "Heizou Talks Fraud." Travelers will start a performance with Arataki Itto and two other NPCs for awareness against scams and fraud. Lastly, choose the dialog "Itto, keep an eye out for Etsu and Iba!" on the 'The Curtain Rises' route.

3) The Three Undeceivables

Choose the second option for the third ending (Image via HoYoverse)

The third ending can be continued from the 'The Curtain Rises' route because there is only one difference. Choose the only different option, "Itto, just follow your heart!"

4) There's One Secret

Pick the bottom left option (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can continue from 'The Three Case Files' in the Hangout Event interface. Then, choose the option "I'm more concerned about the complaint letter against you" to start the route for the fourth ending.

Choose the right answers to get a hidden achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Continuing the route, there will be times when Travelers need to choose the right option during the investigation with Heizou. This will give them one hidden achievement in Genshin Impact. Below are the two correct answers for the investigation:

Shiroyama's Testament and Takatsukasa Isamu's Message. The Autopsy Report of Takatsukasa Isamu, Shiroyama's Testament, and the Toxicology Report.

Choose the first option (Image via HoYoverse)

The last important dialog was during the 'Your Answer' route, where players chose the answer "Sango was wrong about Heizou, and the murderer was indeed Shiroyama."

5) The Famous Detective's Principles

Choose the bottom dialog (Image via HoYoverse)

The final ending can be continued from the 'Your Answer' route in Genshin Impact. This time, pick a different option from the last one: "Detective Heizou hid some evidence, the truth of the matter is..."

Once all endings have been achieved, Genshin Impact Travelers can claim their Primogem rewards from Heizou's Hangout Event interface and Achievement page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far