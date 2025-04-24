Genshin Impact: Should you get Xilonen or save for Escoffier, based on leaks

Genshin Impact's ongoing second half banners of version 5.5 offer Xilonen, who is one of the best support characters in the title. Rumors suggest that Escoffier will be the next 5-star character to be featured on the gacha banners after her in the upcoming 5.6 update. Considering both of them can buff other characters and provide healing, many players may be in a dilemma regarding who to summon.
On that note, this article compares Xilonen and Escoffier's kits to determine which one of the two may be a more suitable investment for you.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.
Genshin Impact: Xilonen pull value explained
Xilonen is one of the highest-ranked 5-star characters in Genshin Impact's meta, and for good reason. She is a Geo character who wields a Sword and offers immense value as a support character.
Xilonen's Elemental Skill enables her to shred enemy RES to Pyro, Electro, Hydro, and Cryo elements, depending on her teammates. At the maximum talent level of 10, she can reduce the enemy RES by 36%, which can increase the damage output of her teammates significantly.
Another amazing aspect of Xilonen's kit is her Elemental Burst, which deals damage and can heal her teammates as long as there are two characters from either of the four aforementioned elements. Her healing scales off of her max DEF, which makes her easier to build, and lasts for 12 seconds.
Advantages
- Can shred enemy RES using Elemental Skill, which has a short cooldown of just seven seconds.
- The RES shred scales off Elemental Skill level, which is easier to raise.
- DEF-scaling character, and as such, requires less investment.
- Can function as a healer, opening up a slot on the team.
Disadvantages
- Requires characters from either Pyro, Electro, Hydro, or Cryo elements.
- No teamwide healing.
Genshin Impact: Escoffier pull value explained
Escoffier is an upcoming 5-star Cryo character from Fontaine in Genshin Impact. While she has yet to appear in the game, it is speculated that she may turn out to be a strong support character, directly competing with Xilonen in some aspects.
Leaks suggest Escoffier's Elemental Skill would allow her to deal off-field AoE Cryo damage to enemies. This could make her a great sub-DPS to trigger Cryo reactions.
As for Escoffier's Elemental Burst, it is rumored to deal Cryo damage and heal all party members based on her max ATK. Furthermore, one of her passive talents is expected to prolong the healing effect for the active character for nine seconds.
Another one of Escoffier's passive talents is expected to work in tandem with her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. It may enable her to shred the enemy RES to the Hydro and Cryo elements, with the amount being determined by the number of teammates she has who belong to those elements. It is speculated that a team consisting of characters from only Hydro and Cryo elements may enable her to shred enemy RES by a whopping 55%. This is also why Escoffier is expected to be a great support character for Skirk.
Advantages
- Can shred enemy RES using Elemental Skill, which has a cooldown of fifteen seconds.
- ATK-scaling character who benefits from stacking, which makes her easier to build.
- Can function as a teamwide healer, opening up a slot on the team.
Disadvantages
- Requires characters from only Hydro or Cryo elements to maximize the RES shred effect.
Conclusion
In Genshin Impact, Xilonen is a more-rounded character in terms of the RES shred buffs she offers. She is capable of improving the damage of characters who belong to four of the seven in-game elements. Furthermore, with enough DEF stacking, she can provide decent healing on her own. As such, if you are someone looking for a support character that can fit in a variety of team compositions, Xilonen might be the way to go.
It is worth considering Escoffier if you are someone who uses Frozen reaction teams a lot or are planning to summon Skirk when she releases. In a Hydro and Cryo-only team, she can provide significant value with RES shred and teamwide healing. However, her supporting capabilities diminish considerably even when there are three characters who belong to those elements on the team. This does put her on the back foot when compared to Xilonen's versatility.
