Genshin Impact Specter locations for Core of Apparatus event

Genshin Impact's new robot event allows one to travel around Tevyat to collect different required materials. NPC Bertrand needs players' help in completing three processes:

Source Material Collection

Elemental Charge

Core Activation

Completing these processes will help players create new and different toys. Since only one part of the quest is available each day, the final section started on July 1, 2022. This last part also involves players collecting materials for core activation. One such task to complete this process is to find and defeat specters.

The following article will help players with the various locations for specters in Genshin Impact.

Core of the Apparatus Day 3 Guide: Locations of Specters in Genshin Impact

Travelers may have already become familiar with the earlier process from the previous event World Quests, where Bertrand will ask them to collect materials and store elemental energy using the Material Collector gadget.

Core of the Apparatus will treach Travelers about the latest process (Core Activation) on Day 3 through the "A-Toymaking We Shall Go: Core Propulsion" World Quest.

Here is a summary of the tasks that Travelers will have to complete in order to be done with the last process:

Collect 3 Portions of Core Propulsion from 3 Slimes

Collect 4 Portions of Core Propulsion from 2 Specters

Collect 4 Portions of Core Propulsion from 1 Hypostasis

This article will focus on the locations of specters since it can be a challenge for beginners to find these flying creatures. Successfully completing this World Quest is essential for the final process (Core Activation). Additionally, they will also be rewarded with Primogems, Mora, and more in Genshin Impact.

Players can use the help of the interactive map above to learn the locations of all spawn points for Specters in Genshin Impact. As can be seen in the interactive map, Specters can be abundantly found in two particular locations:

Seirai Island

Watatsumi Island

Players need to roam around the water bodies, shores, and similar places to find Specters. They can generally be found roaming in packs of two or three.

Hence, Genshin Impact players can complete the task of collecting four portions of Core Propulsion by visiting any one of the locations indicated on the interactive map.

Players who like to follow the video guide can certainly take a look at the YouTube video guide attached above.

Requirements for Core of the Apparatus event in Genshin Impact

Travelers can participate in the new "Core of the Apparatus" event, which will be available from June 23 - July 11, 2022. There are multiple conditions that players must complete to participate in the new robotic event:

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above Complete the "Ritou Escape Plan" part of the Archon Quest: "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" Complete the World Quest "Chisato's Letter"

Veteran players don't need to worry, since they will naturally be eligible for this event. However, this will help beginners complete these criteria quickly to participate in this time-limited event.

