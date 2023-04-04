Genshin Impact Spices from the west guide: All Characters and Fragrant dishes list

Genshin Impact 3.5 has returned with Spices from the West Northerly Search event. The recurring event will allow players to create fragrant spices and will be available until April 10, 2023.

This event allows them to use this spice on dishes which will later be offered to different characters to increase their companion EXP. Players can use this to create the favorite dishes of their desired characters and max out their friendship level in Genshin Impact. This guide will provide a complete list of the characters and their favorite fragrant dishes in the Spices from the West event.

Genshin Impact 3.5: List of all characters and their favorite fragrant dishes in Spice from the West event

Add fragrant spices to dishes to make fragrant dishes (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the Spice from the West event, players get exciting rewards for creating new fragrant spices and feeding fragrant dishes to characters to increase their friendship level. Each Genshin Impact character has their likes and dislikes when it comes to food. Hence, it is essential for players to choose the correct dish to feed their desired characters.

If players want to hear some unique dialog, finding something they like shouldn't be too difficult since most characters have various interests. Here is a list of all the Genshin Impact characters and their favorite dishes in the game:

ANEMO

Anemo Characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Faruzan: Northern Smoked Chicken

Northern Smoked Chicken Heizou: Fried Radish Balls, Sunshine Sprat

Fried Radish Balls, Sunshine Sprat Jean: Fisherman's Toast, Mushroom Pizza

Fisherman's Toast, Mushroom Pizza Kazuha: Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sunshine Sprat

Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sunshine Sprat Sayu: Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Mushroom Pizza, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast

Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Mushroom Pizza, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast Sucrose: Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake

Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake Venti: Northern Smoked Chicken, Satisfying Salad, Sticky Honey Roast

Northern Smoked Chicken, Satisfying Salad, Sticky Honey Roast Wanderer: Satisfying Salad

Satisfying Salad Xiao: Mint Jelly, Mondstadt Grilled Fish

CRYO

Cryo Characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ayaka: Mushroom Pizza, Northern Smoked Chicken, Sunshine Sprat

Mushroom Pizza, Northern Smoked Chicken, Sunshine Sprat Chongyun: Cold Cut Platter, Mint Jelly, Northern Smoked Chicken, Satisfying Salad

Cold Cut Platter, Mint Jelly, Northern Smoked Chicken, Satisfying Salad Diona: Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sunshine Sprat

Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sunshine Sprat Eula: Mint Jelly, Satisfying Salad, Tea Break Pancake

Mint Jelly, Satisfying Salad, Tea Break Pancake Ganyu: Raddish Veggie Soup

Raddish Veggie Soup Kaeya: Cold Cut Platter, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Northern Smoked Chicken

Cold Cut Platter, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Northern Smoked Chicken Layla: Fisherman's Toast, Tea Break Pancake

Fisherman's Toast, Tea Break Pancake Mika: Cold Cut Platter, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Northern Smoked Chicken, Steak

Cold Cut Platter, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Northern Smoked Chicken, Steak Qiqi: Cold Cut Platter, Mint Jelly, Northern Smoked Chicken, Satisfying Salad

Cold Cut Platter, Mint Jelly, Northern Smoked Chicken, Satisfying Salad Rosaria: Cold Cut Platter, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast

Cold Cut Platter, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast Shenhe: Fisherman's Toast, Mushroom Pizza

DENDRO

Dendro Characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham: Steak, Sunshine Sprat

Steak, Sunshine Sprat Collei: Fried Radish Balls, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Steak

Fried Radish Balls, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Steak Nahida: Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake

Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake Tighnari: Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Mushroom Pizza

Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Mushroom Pizza Yaoyao: Mushroom Pizza, Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast

ELECTRO

Electro Characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Beidou: Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sticky Honey Roast

Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sticky Honey Roast Cyno: Steak, Sticky Honey Roast

Steak, Sticky Honey Roast Dori: Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Fried Radish Balls, Sunshine Sprat, Tea Break Pancake

Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Fried Radish Balls, Sunshine Sprat, Tea Break Pancake Fischl: Cold Cut Platter

Cold Cut Platter Keqing: Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Mondstadt Grilled Fish

Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Mondstadt Grilled Fish Kujou Sara: Mushroom Pizza, Steak

Mushroom Pizza, Steak Kuki Shinobu: Sticky Honey Roast

Sticky Honey Roast Lisa: Radish Veggie Soup, Satisfying Salad, Tea Break Pancake

Radish Veggie Soup, Satisfying Salad, Tea Break Pancake Raiden Shogun: Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake

Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake Razor: Cold Cut Platter, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Northern Smoked Chicken, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast

Cold Cut Platter, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Northern Smoked Chicken, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast Yae Miko: Fisherman's Toast. Mushroom Pizza

GEO

Geo Characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Albedo: Mint Jelly, Sunshine Prat, Tea Break Pancake

Mint Jelly, Sunshine Prat, Tea Break Pancake Itto: Fisherman's Toast, Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake

Fisherman's Toast, Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake Gorou: Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake

Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake Ningguang: Northern Smoked Chicken, Sunshine Sprat

Northern Smoked Chicken, Sunshine Sprat Noelle: Radish Veggies Soup, Satisfying Salad, Tea Break Pancake

Radish Veggies Soup, Satisfying Salad, Tea Break Pancake Yunjin: Cold Cut Platter, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast

Cold Cut Platter, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast Zhongli: Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast

HYDRO

Hydro Characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Barbara: Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sunshine Prat

Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sunshine Prat Candace: Mushroom Pizza, Sticky Honey Roast

Mushroom Pizza, Sticky Honey Roast Ayato: Cold Cut Platter, Mint Jelly, Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast

Cold Cut Platter, Mint Jelly, Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast Mona: Satisfying Salad

Satisfying Salad Nilou: Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake

Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake Kokomi: Fisherman's Toast, Radish Veggie Soup, Satisfying Salad, Steak

Fisherman's Toast, Radish Veggie Soup, Satisfying Salad, Steak Tartaglia: Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Sticky Honey Roast

Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Sticky Honey Roast Xingqiu: Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Mondstadt Grilled Fish

Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Mondstadt Grilled Fish Yelan: Cold Cut Platter, Northern Smoked Chicken

PYRO

Pyro Characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Amber: Steak, Sticky Honey Roast

Steak, Sticky Honey Roast Bennett: Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Cold Cut Platter, Northern Smoked Chicken, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast, Sunshine Prat

Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Cold Cut Platter, Northern Smoked Chicken, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast, Sunshine Prat Dehya: Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake

Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake Diluc: Cold Cut Platter, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast, Sunshine Prat

Cold Cut Platter, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast, Sunshine Prat Hu Tao: Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Mondstadt Grilled Fish

Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Mondstadt Grilled Fish Klee: Fisherman's Toast, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sunshine Sprat

Fisherman's Toast, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sunshine Sprat Thoma: Cold Cut Platter, Mushroom Pizza, Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast

Cold Cut Platter, Mushroom Pizza, Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast Xiangling: Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast

Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast Xinyan: Steak, Sticky Honey Roast

Steak, Sticky Honey Roast Yanfei: Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake

Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake Yoimiya: Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake

If the format is challenging to read, and you want to find a specific character from the list above more quickly, try pressing CTRL + F and entering their name. It's important to note that Paimon adores every aspect of the Spices From the West event in Genshin Impact.

