Genshin Impact Spices from the west guide: All Characters and Fragrant dishes list

Genshin Impact 3.5 has returned with Spices from the West Northerly Search event. The recurring event will allow players to create fragrant spices and will be available until April 10, 2023.
This event allows them to use this spice on dishes which will later be offered to different characters to increase their companion EXP. Players can use this to create the favorite dishes of their desired characters and max out their friendship level in Genshin Impact. This guide will provide a complete list of the characters and their favorite fragrant dishes in the Spices from the West event.
Genshin Impact 3.5: List of all characters and their favorite fragrant dishes in Spice from the West event
In the Spice from the West event, players get exciting rewards for creating new fragrant spices and feeding fragrant dishes to characters to increase their friendship level. Each Genshin Impact character has their likes and dislikes when it comes to food. Hence, it is essential for players to choose the correct dish to feed their desired characters.
If players want to hear some unique dialog, finding something they like shouldn't be too difficult since most characters have various interests. Here is a list of all the Genshin Impact characters and their favorite dishes in the game:
ANEMO
- Faruzan: Northern Smoked Chicken
- Heizou: Fried Radish Balls, Sunshine Sprat
- Jean: Fisherman's Toast, Mushroom Pizza
- Kazuha: Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sunshine Sprat
- Sayu: Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Mushroom Pizza, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast
- Sucrose: Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake
- Venti: Northern Smoked Chicken, Satisfying Salad, Sticky Honey Roast
- Wanderer: Satisfying Salad
- Xiao: Mint Jelly, Mondstadt Grilled Fish
CRYO
- Ayaka: Mushroom Pizza, Northern Smoked Chicken, Sunshine Sprat
- Chongyun: Cold Cut Platter, Mint Jelly, Northern Smoked Chicken, Satisfying Salad
- Diona: Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sunshine Sprat
- Eula: Mint Jelly, Satisfying Salad, Tea Break Pancake
- Ganyu: Raddish Veggie Soup
- Kaeya: Cold Cut Platter, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Northern Smoked Chicken
- Layla: Fisherman's Toast, Tea Break Pancake
- Mika: Cold Cut Platter, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Northern Smoked Chicken, Steak
- Qiqi: Cold Cut Platter, Mint Jelly, Northern Smoked Chicken, Satisfying Salad
- Rosaria: Cold Cut Platter, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast
- Shenhe: Fisherman's Toast, Mushroom Pizza
DENDRO
- Alhaitham: Steak, Sunshine Sprat
- Collei: Fried Radish Balls, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Steak
- Nahida: Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake
- Tighnari: Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Mushroom Pizza
- Yaoyao: Mushroom Pizza, Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast
ELECTRO
- Beidou: Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sticky Honey Roast
- Cyno: Steak, Sticky Honey Roast
- Dori: Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Fried Radish Balls, Sunshine Sprat, Tea Break Pancake
- Fischl: Cold Cut Platter
- Keqing: Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Mondstadt Grilled Fish
- Kujou Sara: Mushroom Pizza, Steak
- Kuki Shinobu: Sticky Honey Roast
- Lisa: Radish Veggie Soup, Satisfying Salad, Tea Break Pancake
- Raiden Shogun: Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake
- Razor: Cold Cut Platter, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Northern Smoked Chicken, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast
- Yae Miko: Fisherman's Toast. Mushroom Pizza
GEO
- Albedo: Mint Jelly, Sunshine Prat, Tea Break Pancake
- Itto: Fisherman's Toast, Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake
- Gorou: Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake
- Ningguang: Northern Smoked Chicken, Sunshine Sprat
- Noelle: Radish Veggies Soup, Satisfying Salad, Tea Break Pancake
- Yunjin: Cold Cut Platter, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast
- Zhongli: Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast
HYDRO
- Barbara: Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sunshine Prat
- Candace: Mushroom Pizza, Sticky Honey Roast
- Ayato: Cold Cut Platter, Mint Jelly, Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast
- Mona: Satisfying Salad
- Nilou: Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake
- Kokomi: Fisherman's Toast, Radish Veggie Soup, Satisfying Salad, Steak
- Tartaglia: Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Sticky Honey Roast
- Xingqiu: Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Mondstadt Grilled Fish
- Yelan: Cold Cut Platter, Northern Smoked Chicken
PYRO
- Amber: Steak, Sticky Honey Roast
- Bennett: Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Cold Cut Platter, Northern Smoked Chicken, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast, Sunshine Prat
- Dehya: Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake
- Diluc: Cold Cut Platter, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast, Sunshine Prat
- Hu Tao: Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Mondstadt Grilled Fish
- Klee: Fisherman's Toast, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Sunshine Sprat
- Thoma: Cold Cut Platter, Mushroom Pizza, Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast
- Xiangling: Northern Smoked Chicken, Sticky Honey Roast
- Xinyan: Steak, Sticky Honey Roast
- Yanfei: Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake
- Yoimiya: Mint Jelly, Tea Break Pancake
If the format is challenging to read, and you want to find a specific character from the list above more quickly, try pressing CTRL + F and entering their name. It's important to note that Paimon adores every aspect of the Spices From the West event in Genshin Impact.