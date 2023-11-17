Genshin Impact Spring of the First Dewdrop locations and farming routes

Genshin Impact 4.2 brought tons of new content and resources for players to experience. The new regions have introduced two new local specialties, Lakelight Lily and Spring of the First Dewdrop. While the former is used by Hydro Archon Furina as ascension materials, the latter will be used by Navia, as per latest leaks.

The Spring of the First Dewdrop have a unique appearance and all of them spawn in the underwater parts of Morte region. Some can also be found inside shells that can be forced open. In this article we will cover all the spawn locations and farming routes for players to follow in Genshin Impact.

Spring of the First Dewdrop locations in Genshin Impact

Find them near seabed or inside shells (Image via HoYoverse)

Fortunately, Spring of the First Dewdrop abundantly grows around the underwater region of Tower of Ippissimus, created by the Narzissenkreuz Ordo in Genshin Impact. You can harvest around 75 of these new local specialties introduced in the latest 4.2 update. Despite the blue color, its unique shape and glow makes it easy to find. The Spring of the First Dewdrop will usually spawn inside shells or close to seabed.

Do note that once collected, you will have to wait 48 hours for them to respawn in the same locations.

You can refer to this interactive maps that showcases all the spawn locations of these local specialties. Recent Genshin Impact leaks have disclosed that Navia will use these as her ascension materials.

Spring of the First Dewdrop farming routes for Genshin Impact

Tower of Ippissimus: North Side

Spawn locations in north side (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the north waypoint of the Morte region to find two Spring of the First Dewdrop nearby. From here, head south-east to harvest one more and then dive deep toward west to find more of these. Keep an eye out for huge shells while following this route, and open them to harvest the new local specialties.

Tower of Ippissimus

Spawn locations around ruined tower (Image via HoYoverse)

Most of the Spring of the First Dewdrop spawn around the Tower of Ippissimus. Do note that the farming route slightly changes based on whether you have completed the new world quest, In the Wake of Narcissus, in Genshin Impact or not. Those who have completed it will find that the Tower of Ippissimus/Tower of Gesalt has become submerged underwater.

This implies that you will have to go around the sunken ruined tower in a circle to reach all these spawn locations and harvest them.

Tower of Ippissimus: South Side

Spawn locations on tower's south side (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Morte region's south waypoint to find Spring of the First Dewdrop nearby. From here, you can dive deeper towards north and collect two more local specialties. Teleport back to the same waypoint and head west to collect three dewdrops and dive north again to find more.

Buy 15 Spring of the First Dewdrop from Melusine NPC: Pashiv

One-time purchase from Pashiv (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, you can complete the World Quest, The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes, to unlock Pashiv as an NPC vendor. After the quest, you can find the Melusine inside a cave north of Loch Urania and exchange 30 Tidalga for 15 Spring of the First Dewdrop. Do note that this is a one-time purchase and you cannot repeat this in a co-op session.