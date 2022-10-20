Genshin Impact Star-Seeker's Sojourn event gameplay and expected Primogems rewards

The final event for Genshin Impact version 3.1 is about to begin, and the first step to this adventure is by venturing into the green life of Sumeru instead of the usual domain. Star-Seeker's Sojourn is an event where players are tasked with helping Banu fulfil her wish.

Banu's commission is for Travelers to use the event gadget provided by her to find all the 'Future Stars.' By completing all of the tasks in this event, players will unlock various rewards including Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mora, and more. This article will show players how the event works in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Star-Seeker's Sojourn gameplay details and Primogem rewards

Star-Seeker's Sojourn will be available in Genshin Impact from October 21 at 10:00 am (Server Time), and will stay active in-game until October 31. Only Travelers above Adventure Rank 30 will be able to participate in this event.

Another requirement for players is to complete the Archon Quest 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark.' For players who do not have the time to complete this long Archon Quest, they can begin the event through the 'Quick Start' option on the event page as long as they reach Adventure Rank 30.

All challenges in Star-Seeker's Sojourn (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a total of seven challenges in Star-Seeker's Sojourn and players can start off the higher level by first completing the previous challenge. During the event, Travelers will receive an event gadget called Banu's Wisdom after accepting an exploration commission from Banu in Sumeru.

Complete a puzzle to find the Future Stars (Image via HoYoverse)

After equipping Banu's Wisdom gadget from the inventory, players can use it in the designated area marked from the event page to find the required Future Stars. One of the puzzles shown in the teaser involves using the Four-Leaf Sigils and teleporting to other locations from the starting point.

The difference of Banu's Wisdom AoE when nearing the location (Image via HoYoverse)

The instructions for using Banu's Wisdom are fairly easy as this gadget can only be used within the search area. The closer players are to their objective, the more accurately the gadget will direct them and have a smaller AoE.

Tri-Yana Seeds may help players in solving this puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

When solving any puzzle in an area, players should observe the changes in the Genshin Impact environment, such as the appearance of wind currents, or Four-Leaf Sigils, and even Tri-Yana Seeds that may be used to complete the puzzle. Remember that the above mentioned seeds can reveal hidden items after they are being hit by an Electro attack.

All the rewards in the Star-Seeker's Sojourn event (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will receive the following rewards after they have completed all the event tasks from the Star-Seeker's Sojourn:

Primogems Hero's Wit Talent Level-Up Materials Weapon Ascension Materials Mystic Enhancement Ore Mora

While each of the rewards' numbers have not been confirmed yet, Travelers can expect to receive 420 Primogems, as this is the usual amount provided for these kind of events.

With the upcoming Star-Seeker's Sojourn event, the community is eagerly waiting for the announcement of the next Genshin Impact livestream.

