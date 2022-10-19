Genshin Impact Wind chaser event speedrun guide for Day 3

The third challenge of the Wind Chaser event in Genshin Impact has finally been unlocked and some players may have difficulty completing it. This is because, instead of the usual change in the direction of the wind current, Travelers must now time the mechanisms so that they will activate at the right time.

The Realm of the Southeasterly Winds also has a larger domain in comparison to previous challenges, sure to confuse fans about where to go first. This article will show players how to complete the third challenge in Genshin Impact's Wind Chaser.

Guide for Realm of the Southeasterly Winds: Day 3 of Wind Chaser in Genshin Impact

A new mechanism was recently added to Genshin Impact's Wind Chaser stage, Windchurner Nexus, where the device will cause nearby wind currents to expand temporarily. This process allows players to glide onto an even higher platform.

Stop the wind current and change the current direction (Image via HoYoverse)

Right after entering the domain, cross the moving platforms and stop nearby wind currents with the Windstopper Hub. Players must then change the wind current direction on the Snagwind Nexus once before it points upwards, but make sure not to activate it as Travelers need to climb the Driftwind Platform above it before the device starts.

Power up the nearby wind current using a device (Image via HoYoverse)

Turn left from the previous location and power up the wind current using the Windchurner Nexus and activate the Snagwind Nexus in front of it. Glide above to start the Windgrasper Challenge and collect all the Anemo particles.

This is where Genshin Impact players will reach the Driftwind Platform from before, and they need to wait on top of it until the Snagwind Nexus below the platform activates and raises the platform so that they can reach the remaining Anemo particles and a Windcoin.

Stop the wind current before starting the Windgrasper challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Enter the next room and stop the nearby wind current with the Windstopper Hub before beginning the next Windgrasper Challenge. Travelers only need to change the wind current's direction on the two Snagwind Nexus (marked in the image above) to pass through this area.

Collect all the Windcoins after defeating enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Players must continue down the road and turn right when they reach a new area to see two Windcoins. Go into the room that the coins are leading to and defeat the Anemo Slimes there to spawn more Windcoins.

Change the wind current direction on all mechanisms (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all enemies are defeated, players can exit the room and go to the lower platform just like in the image above. Genshin Impact players must change the wind current direction on the three Snagwind Nexus at the front and activate the last device at the far end before changing the wind current's direction.

Power up the wind current and start the Windgrasper challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Then, players must climb to the upper platform to start the final Windgrasper challenge. Make sure to power up the wind current using the Windchurner Nexus, so that the previous devices can pump up more air for Travelers to glide on.

Power up the wind current to obtain the last few Windcoins (Image via HoYoverse)

The last step for this domain is to power up the wind current with the Windchurned Nexus on top of the platform and change the wind current direction with the mechanism below it.

By completing this challenge, Genshin Impact players will receive 80 Primogems and other in-game rewards.

