Genshin Impact has released a new web event for v3.4's Lantern Rite Festival—Starlit Sky. Fans can collect and trade several Firework Cards with their friends to win rewards. Some also get a chance to win other amazing prizes, like an iPhone 14 Pro Max and a PS5.

Starlit Sky will last for seven days, ending on February 11. This step-by-step guide will elaborate on how to play the event and win the rewards.

Play Genshin Impact Starlit Sky for Primogems, Mora, and Mystic Enchantment

Starlit Sky is a new Genshin Impact web event where you need to collect all 11 Firework Cards to win Primogems and unlock a Prize Draw feature to get a chance to win more amazing prizes.

Log in using your HoYoverse or Genshin Impact account (Image via HoYoverse)

To participate, log in using your HoYoverse or Genshin Impact account to ensure that the rewards can be sent directly.

Look for Firework Cards (Image via HoYoverse)

Store the card in your inventory (Image via HoYoverse)

A small tutorial will begin when you enter Genshin Impact Starlit Sky. Follow these steps to randomly receive your first Firework Card, which you can store in your inventory. You will get a random card whenever you click Look for Firework Cards. Only 10 searches are available at the beginning of the event, and more can be earned by performing other daily tasks.

Click on Card Inventory to check all your cards (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have collected more Firework Cards, you can view them by clicking on Card Inventory.

View cards in the inventory and share with your friends (Image via HoYoverse)

In the inventory, you can change the event background with other Firework Cards or trade them with your friends.

Take part in the Prize Draw to get a chance to win more exciting prizes (Image via HoYoverse)

A total of 11 different Firework Cards can be obtained while playing Starlit Sky, and collecting them will unlock the prize draw feature of this Genshin Impact web event. You can enter the lucky draw by opening the inventory and clicking on the Take Part in the ultimate prize draw.

Prizes that are up for grabs at the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the rewards that can be won from the prize draw:

First Prize - iPhone 14 Pro Max x 1

Second Prize - PS5 x 3

Third Prize - iPod Mini 6 x 6

This draw is a lottery event where 10 winners will be selected at random, and the rewards will be divided among them. Six third-prize winners will get an iPod Mini 6, three second-prize winners will get a PS5, and one first-prize winner will get the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Once you have entered the prize draw, you will get a personal number which will be used during the lottery. The draw's results will be announced on February 14.

Here is a list of other rewards that you can normally win during the event regardless of the prize draw:

Primogems x 40

Mora x 20000

Mystic Enchantment x 2

The rewards will be sent directly to your Genshin Impact account via the in-game mail system, which will expire after 30 days, so it is advised to claim them as soon as possible.

