Genshin Impact Strange Stone Chronicle quest guide: Parts 1 and 2

The Strange Stone Chronicle is a two-part World Quest in Genshin Impact, located in the Beryl Region. To complete this, you must talk to a Melusine NPC named Puca, who has lost her token, and then help her find it. While the Strange Stone Chronicle series is pretty straightforward, it requires you to get to several locations to deliver the quest items.

Completing both parts of this Genshin Impact World Quest will reward you with 40 Primogems, Fontaine Reputation EXP, an achievement, and A Strange Part. This article will discuss an exhaustive Strange Stone Chronicle guide.

Genshin Impact: Strange Stone Chronicle World Quest Guide

Strange Stone Chronicle Part I

Meet Puca in A Very Bright Place (Image via HoYoverse)

Strange Stone Chronicle is a World Quest in Genshin Impact that you can unlock only after completing the third act of the Ancient Colors series. To begin, teleport to A Very Bright Place in the Beryl Region, then turn around and head north. You will see a quest icon on the map, following which will lead you to Puca.

Now talk to the Melusine NPC. She will tell you she lost a token, and you must help her find it. Follow the quest marker, and upon reaching the destination, you will find a shining spot and two Breacher Primus guarding the location. You can ignore the enemies and collect the lost token.

Investigate the shining spot to collect the token (Image via HoYoverse)

Now go to Puca's house, which is located right below the Merusea Village. You can access it by diving into the pool next to Xana's shop. Talk to Puca, and a small cutscene will trigger. Next, follow the quest navigation to meet up with the Gem Merchant in the Court of Fontaine named Chesil. After talking to him, head back to the Merusea Village and interact with Puca again.

Collect more strange ores (Image via HoYoverse)

Once that is done, go to A Very Bright Place, break the red structures, and interact with the shining spots, as shown in the image above. This will fetch you exactly 30 strange ores. Teleport to the Court of Fontaine and give them to Chesil. This will end the first part of Strange Stone Chronicle World Quest in Genshin Impact and give you 20 Primogems and a Strange Part.

Strange Stone Chronicle Part II

Talk to Chesil to trigger the second part (Image via HoYoverse)

To trigger the second part of Strange Stone Chronicle, adjust the in-game time by two days (fast forward the time by two days). Next, talk to Chesil in Court of Fontaine, and a small cutscene will begin. He will hand you a Special Clock, which you must take to Puca in the Merusea Village. This will conclude the Strange Stone Chronicle quest series.

You will get another 20 Primogems as a reward and unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement - Birth of the Modern Clock. In addition, you can also go to the Fontaine Commission to claim Fontaine Reputation EXP.