Genshin Impact Subdetection Unit locations to farm in co-op

Genshin Impact 4.1 will soon enter its second phase, featuring Wriothesley's debut on the limited banner. Many will be saving for this character and looking to start pre-farming resources to build him as fast as possible. One of the most important materials happens to be the Subdetection Unit, which is pivotal to max out his ascension.

Wriothesley will need to farm around 168 Subdetection Units for max ascension, but you can only acquire around 72 from your world. This is where co-op sessions come in handy. In this article, we will cover all the easy farming locations to collect Subdetection Units in Genshin Impact. Note that the primary focus will be on easy to reach spawn locations during co-op sessions.

Genshin Impact Subdetection Unit locations and co-op farm routes

In-game appearance (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Genshin Impact 4.1 update, Wriothesley is the only character that needs Subdetection Units as ascension materials. These local specialties are mechanical in nature, and their appearance is similar to scarabs from the Sumeru desert. You can find them on the ground or flying near their spawn locations. Do note that their back keeps glowing red, yellow, or blue, making them easy to locate and harvest.

You can refer to this interactive map or Genshin Impact's official one to collect all 72 Subdetection Units from your world. It will take these local specialties 48 hours to respawn. In the meantime, players can enter their companion's worlds in co-op sessions to collect more of these.

Given below are some easy farming routes for collecting a bunch of Subdetection Units before hopping to other co-op sessions.

1) Liffey Region

Cover these spawn locations in the Liffey region (Image via HoYoverse)

We will start with the Liffey region. Using the farming routes shown in the image, you can collect around 10 Subdetection Units. Start from the statue of the seven and teleport to the Mont Esus East waypoint to collect all of them.

Do note that Subdetection Units usually wander around mechanical parts, so stay on the lookout for those.

2) Field Generator

Follow these routes near Field Generator (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint closest to Experimental Field Generator world boss and find four Subdetection Units nearby. From here, follow the other routes shown in the image above to find more spawn locations in Genshin Impact. A total of 11 Subdetection Units can be harvested from this area.

3) New Fontaine Research Institute

Easy farming r routes near Fontaine's research institute (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you can harvest Subdetection Units from the new Fontaine Research Institute and spawn locations nearby. You can also use the marked teleport waypoints in the image above to harvest a few more spawn locations. These steps will garner you around 14 Subdetection Units.

Following all the easy farming routes, players can collect around 35 Subdetection Units from one co-op session. They must repeat this two or three times to accrue the necessary amount for ascension.