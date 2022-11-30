Genshin Impact teases Genius Invokation TCG gameplay in new trailer: Everything known so far

Genshin Impact released a new trailer for its newest permanent gamemode, the Genius Invokation TCG (Trading Card Game), on November 30. The trailer showcases some gameplay of the TCG and many of its unique cards.

The gamemode looks to bring players to The Cat's Tail in Mondstadt, where they can take part in battles against tough PvE opponents and more casual battles between friends and other players.

The trailer showcases a ton of new content that players can look forward to, and fans can see it and more below.

Genshin Impact: New Genius Invokation TCG trailer revealed

Genshin Impact dropped a surprise trailer for the game's new Genius Invokation TCG gamemode, which will be released alongside the 3.3 update. The mode will feature cards from throughout the game's world with art ranging from simple weaponry and food to fan favorite 5-stars like Diluc or Kamisato Ayaka.

Unlike many other card games, the TCG looks to have deep mechanics featuring a battle system.

yves @cynoimpact cyno in genius invokation tcg promo material FINALLY cyno in genius invokation tcg promo material FINALLY https://t.co/54IUgd0CrM

The trailer begins with the Traveler in Mondstadt entering The Cat's Tail tavern, where they are met with Fischl, Sucrose, and Diona as they engage in some fun TCG games. Rapid flashes of gameplay are shown, with the animations for the card's attacks being incredible to see.

The cards will be able to attack with Elemental Skills and Bursts, and these attacks appear to have unique animations similar to the characters they depict.

Genshin Impact fans will be able to take on a wide range of characters in the PvE version of the Genius Invokation TCG, with the trailer not only showing the trio of Mondstadt characters but also 5-stars like Diluc, Ganyu, and Cyno.

It seems that The Cat's Tail may be a very popular spot for characters to engage in the card game, and it may be the main location where players will interact with them and begin battles.

The Genius Invokation TCG also looks full of unique features, with players having to take advantage of a dice-roll system that seems to influence gameplay heavily. Players must pay close attention to these dice, as they may be a key factor in deciding close battles. There are also Elemental Reactions to contend with, as in the trailer, reactions like Freeze and Swirl can be seen devastating an opponent's cards.

Genshin Memes @GenshinMemes Genius Invokation TCG, a new permanent game mode! Genius Invokation TCG, a new permanent game mode! https://t.co/HJQzPxS5wr

The Genius Invokation TCG will be a permanent addition to Genshin Impact, meaning fans won't have to become a master of it as soon as it releases. Still, with an event centered around it set to arrive in 3.3, players will want to make sure they at least give it a try.

The mode looks to have some incredible rewards, especially for facing off against tougher foes, though fans won't need to worry about leaderboards or a ranked PvP mode as the PvP is strictly friendly.

Genius Invokation will be released in just a few days, and fans of card games won't want to miss out.

