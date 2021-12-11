Genshin Impact at The Game Awards 2021: All nominations and results

Genshin Impact had a good year regarding its nominations and results at The Game Awards 2021.

It was nominated for two awards and managed to win one of them in the face of tough competition. The two nominations were "Best Mobile Game" and "Best Ongoing Game," with Genshin Impact only winning the former.

For "Best Mobile Game," the nominees were:

Fantasian

Genshin Impact (Winner)

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

For "Best Ongoing," the nominees were:

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online (Winner)

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

Genshin Impact has a long list of accolades, but it can now say that it won the "Best Mobile Game" award from The Game Awards 2021.

Many Genshin Impact fans were happy for its victory regarding the Best Mobile Game nomination. The Game Awards 2021's awards were determined by fans voting, which lasted for several days. In this case, more fans voted for Genshin Impact than the other four games.

Genshin Impact isn't a game that's exclusive to mobile devices. However, its mobile versions don't sacrifice much regarding its performance on Android and iOS devices. The game looks terrific and is stable, relative to some its competition on those platforms.

It's also worth noting that its mobile sales have been through the roof. Some banners, like the one featuring the Raiden Shogun, have made Genshin Impact the top-grossing mobile game for those months.

One notable part about this game winning the award was how the host pronounced Genshin Impact as "Jenshin Impact." It unsurprisingly sparked a few memes in various online communities.

Aside from that, The Game Awards 2021 ceremony went on smoothly. Genshin Impact's victory took place well after several other nominations, so some players might not have stuck around to see it.

Dear Travelers,Thanks to your support, Genshin Impact has won the "Best Mobile Game" award at The Game Awards 2021.We will be giving out 1,600 Primogems from December 11 to December 14! Thank you for coming alongside us through this journey.

miHoYo has rewarded its loyal fanbase in the past for Genshin Impact winning awards, and it's no different this time around. Travelers will get 400 Primogems every day from December 11 to December 14, totaling 1,600 Primogems.

One has to be Adventure Rank 7 or higher to claim these free Primogems. Those who qualify will have to claim it from their in-game mail.

Best Ongoing Game

Unfortunately for Genshin Impact fans, the "Best Mobile Game" was unable to win the "Best Ongoing Game" nomination. Instead, Final Fantasy XIV won that award. Genshin Impact didn't get as many votes as Final Fantasy XIV, but being nominated at a prestigious ceremony is still noteworthy.

