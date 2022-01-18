The Still Water's Flow Quest guide for Genshin Impact: How to look for the remaining key sigils

After Genshin Impact 2.4 dropped in, miHoYo immediately released the new location alongside the update. However, to access it, you will need to complete a World Quest.

The objective will already be in the quest tab once you're in the game after updating to version 2.4. It is simply titled "The Still Water's Flow", which is mainly based on Watatsumi Island.

As mentioned before, the Quest acts as an introductory mission to the latest Enkanomiya region, where the Traveler has to follow Tsuyuko's instructions and collect key sigils.

The following article will guide you through the World Quest and the locations of all the sigils required for the altars.

Where are the remaining key sigils in 'The Still Water's Flow' Genshin Impact quest

Step 1:

Sangonomiya Shrine waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

To start things off, navigate to the Sangonomiya Shrine waypoint on the map, and teleport to it. After spawning, you will see Tsukuyo standing on the edge, ready to talk to you.

She will ask you to meet her again near an altar located not so far from the Shrine.

Step 2:

Altar location (Image via miHoYo)

Players can follow their minimap and head southeast. Tsukuyo will already be waiting there with a sigil to show you how to unlock the inscription.

She will then ask you to look for the two remaining sigils that will be marked on the map.

Step 3:

Two sigil locations (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the first sigil, teleport to the waypoint location on the northern part of Watatsumi, and head straight to the island with two puzzles. The sigil will be located there alongside Ruin Sentinels. You can choose to fight them, or completely avoid them and pick the sigil up.

Waypoint for the second location (Image via miHoYo)

Entrance to the second sigil (Image via miHoYo)

For the second location, spawn at the waypoint located southeast of your main map, and start gliding beside the waterfalls on your left. After crossing the first major waterfall, you will see a small cave-like entrance on your right.

After entering, follow the waypoint to pick up the sigil. There will be Fatui Harbingers and Mirror Maiden but you can avoid them and move on to the next objective.

Step 4:

Locations to activate the altars (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once both the sigils have been picked up, head to the locations marked on the map. In each location, you will see a blue inscription marked just below the altar. Simply interact with them and use the sigil to unlock.

After that, return to Tsukuyo for the final part before entering Enkanomiya.

Step 5:

Entry to Enkanomiya (Image via miHoYo)

After activating both the altars, talk to Tsukuyo for one last time before activating the entry point to Enkanomiya. To enter, jump on the giant water pool until a loading screen pops up and you end up inside a cavern.

The Quest will be done once you interact with the next checkpoint, where the game will reward you with 30 Primogems, 2 Hero's Wit, and an achievement, "N-Thousand Leagues Under the Sea."

