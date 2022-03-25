Genshin Impact Thousand Questions with Paimon quiz event answers (March 25)

As we approach the new Genshin Impact 2.6 update this week, players have a chance to win some extra Mora with the return of a fan-favorite quiz event. A Thousand Questions with Paimon is a quiz event that last showed up before in the version 2.2 update to help gamers earn more Mora.

The web event asks 10 Trivia questions, which are all multiple-choice based questions. Each correct answer rewards players with 5000 Mora, hence a total of 50,000 Mora can be collected if all answers are correct. This is a three-day web event, so players have a chance to win 150K Mora.

Here is everything players need to know about the event and answers to all the questions in the Genshin Impact web event.

Genshin Impact: Answers for new questions added to quiz web event released

Reward page for Genshin Impact web event (Image via HoYoverse)

It is worth mentioning that this is a three-day web event where new questions will be added every day. There are many hard-working members like SoraHoshina in the Genshin Impact community who have prepared documents that contain answers to all the questions asked in this web event.

With each update, new events, characters, and a lot more content are added to the game, which can appear on the quiz as a trivia question. Some of the new questions that have been added are:

Q: Which of the following plants appear on the Kamisato Clan’s crest?

Answer: Camellia

Q: A character equipped with the artifact Husk of Opulent Dreams will need to deal Geo DMG off-field in order to obtain the "Curiosity" effect.

Answer: False

Q: The General's War-Banner placed by Gorou's Skill, Inuzaka All-Round Defense, will be considered as a Geo Construct.

Answer: False

Q: Thoma's Passive Talent Snap And Swing can still be triggered even if Thoma is not in the party.

Answer: True

Q: When Arataki Itto’s “Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!’s Ushi is providing support on the field, it inherits HP based on a percentage of Arataki Itto’s Max DEF.

Answer: False

Q: What did Ruu name the Thunderbird of Tsurumi Island?

Answer: Kanna Kapatcir

Genshin Impact: Participating in “Thousand Questions with Paimons” quiz web event

There are multiple ways to participate in the “Thousand Questions with Paimon” quiz web event. Players can either visit the official event link or use Paimon’s menu to visit the web event page.

To visit the web event through Genshin Impact, follow these simple steps:

Go to Paimon Menu

Locate the Special Events option in the bottom right corner.

Keep in mind that it is okay if players answer something incorrectly, as they can retake the quiz after completing simple tasks such as visiting their official handles or sharing the event on social media.

