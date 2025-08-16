Genshin Impact Tracing Vanishing Trails event guide

Tracing Vanishing Trails is a new event introduced in Genshin Impact version 5.8. Here, you will have to work on a special case along with Yelan to discover evidence against a mysterious person, known as the Dark Financier. Eventually, you will need to defeat and apprehend them.

During the event, you will also receive a special gadget called the Forensic Imaging Device, which will help you investigate and collect evidence. In each stage, you should collect certain evidence materials and report back to Yelan regarding said information.

This article will go over how to complete the Tracing Vanishing Trails event in Genshin Impact version 5.8.

Guide to complete the Tracing Vanishing Trails event in Genshin Impact

As mentioned previously, during each stage, you will have to collect some evidence against the Dark Financier. After the completion of every stage, you can claim rewards, such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, Sanctifying Unction, and other character talent level-up materials.

To start this event in Genshin Impact version 5.8, you will first have to play through the Covert Investigation, Dirty Money Misdeeds quest. Here, Yelan will explain some details about Dark Financier and the case that she was investigating.

After completing this short mission, you can track the location of Stage 1.

Stage 1

Stage 1 of Tracing Vanishing Trails (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan will mention some details regarding Stage 1's location in Cheyu Vale, and will ask for your help to find some evidence over there. She will also give you the Forensic Imaging Device, which will help you collect the required evidence. In the first level, you have to collect three different pieces of evidence, and they are:

The campfire

Wooden boat

A special pit

To do so, you must equip the new gadget obtained from Yelan and use it to focus on these three items in their respective locations in Stage 1. After collecting them, you will unlock a special dialogue, alongside the location of the next level.

Stage 2

Stage 2 of the event in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

In Stage 2, you will have to collect four pieces of evidence. You can do so by using the image of the Key Stronghold as a reference to spot any differences between the image and the original location. The four key pieces of evidence in this stage are:

A set of footsteps

Broken crate

A stone placed on top of a special room

A lamp placed on top of a tree

Stage 3

Stage 3 needs a bit more effort than the previous stages (Image via HoYoverse)

To start, you will find some special crates with unique markings. Use the Forensic Imaging Device to see all of these marked items. The first piece of evidence is to your right, and the second is a small boat with these unique engravings.

You can find the third one to your left. To see the fourth one, turn to your right and keep going forward until you find the marked crate. The last marked crate is near the aforementioned boat, and to spot it, keep going straight till you find some steps.

Once there, turn to your right and use the gadget to capture the last piece of evidence.

Stage 4

Stage 4 requires you to dismantle explosives (Image via HoYoverse)

In this level, you have to dismantle five bombs on a ship secretly. You do not need to use the Forensic Imaging Device here, as the locations of all of these bombs are marked on the case records.

Furthermore, the bombs on this ship have a special yellow mark, which should help you find them. To dismantle, you just need to interact with them. The first explosive is behind you on the bow, and the second one will be on the ground near the mast. The third bomb will be halfway up this mast.

To locate the fourth one, keep going straight till you find some steps. Once you climb them, you can spot a cabin and a yellow marking to your left. Upon turning, you will find the fourth bomb. The fifth explosive is right beside you, on top of this ship's cabin.

