Genshin Impact Triumphant Frenzy teams guide

Triumphant Frenzy is an ongoing event in Genshin Impact 4.4 where Travelers must choose a party of four from a fixed batch of characters and compete in a four-round battle. There are five stages in the event, and each features a different set of playable units and damage buffs. It should be noted that players cannot use the characters owned by them.
This restriction makes the event a bit challenging. However, you will also receive Primogem rewards for completing the stages. This article will feature the best teams to use in all five stages of Genshin Impact 4.4's Triumphant Frenzy event.
Genshin Impact 4.4 Triumphant Frenzy event best teams
Triumphant Frenzy Stage I
Here's a list of teams that you can use in each round of the first stage in Genshin Impact's Triumphant Frenzy event:
- Round I: Kazuha + Yae Miko + Neuvillette + Bennett
- Round II: Kazuha + Bennett + Lyney + Dehya
- Round III: Dehya + Wriothesley + Yae Miko + Yelan
- Round IV: Yelan + Navia + Furina + Neuvillette
The first stage features several enemies with different weaknesses, so you must plan your parties accordingly. You also get a free CRIT Rate bonus that helps deal more consistent damage.
Completing the challenge will give you the following rewards:
- Primogems x 80
- Mora x 90000
- Hero's Wit x 3
- Sanctifying Unction x 4
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x 3
- Fine Enhancement Ore x 6
Triumphant Frenzy Stage II
You can go with the following team comps in the second stage of the event:
- Round I: Xianyun + Diluc + Xingqiu + Bennett
- Round II: Xianyun + Diona + Xingqiu + Ayaka
- Round III: Kazuha + Diona + Gaming + Bennett
- Round IV: Kazuha + Gaming + Faruzan + Xiao
The second stage favors characters that can perform Plunging Attacks, such as Diluc, Gaming, and Xiao.
Here are the rewards for completing the second stage in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update's Triumphant Frenzy event:
- Primogems x 80
- Mora x 90000
- Hero's Wit x 3
- Sanctifying Unction x 4
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x 3
- Fine Enhancement Ore x 6
Triumphant Frenzy Stage III
Here are the best teams for the third stage of Genshin Impact's Triumphant Frenzy:
- Round I: Furina + Yelan + Xingqiu + Bennett
- Round II: Xingqiu + Bennett + Ayato + Xiangling
- Round III: Furina + Yelan + Yoimiya + Ayato
- Round IV: Ganyu + Layla + Xiangling + Dehya
The Vaporize and Melt reaction damage is significantly buffed in the third stage.
You can get the following rewards for completing the third stage:
- Primogems x 80
- Mora x 90000
- Hero's Wit x 3
- Sanctifying Unction x 4
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x 3
- Fine Enhancement Ore x 6
Triumphant Frenzy Stage IV
Use these teams in the fourth stage of the Genshin Impact event:
- Round I: Yae Miko + Raiden Shogun + Kuki Shinobu + Xingqiu
- Round II: Kuki Shinobu + Xingqiu + Nahida + Bennett
- Round III: Nahida + Bennett + Keqing + Fischl
- Round IV: Fischl + Kazuha + Yae Miko + Ayato
The buffs in Stage IV provide an EM bonus, which is good for Electro and Dendro-based reactions.
The rewards for clearing the fourth stage are:
- Primogems x 80
- Mora x 90000
- Hero's Wit x 3
- Sanctifying Unction x 4
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x 3
- Fine Enhancement Ore x 6
Triumphant Frenzy Stage V
Below is the list of recommended teams for the final stage:
- Round I: Nahida + Furina + Kuki Shinobu + Collei
- Round II: Cyno + Yelan + Nahida + Collei
- Round III: Kuki Shinobu + Baizhu + Yelan + Alhaitham
- Round IV: Kuki Shinobu + Keqing + Collei + Furina
Dendro characters perform well in this stage, making units like Nahida, Baizhu, and Collei extremely valuable.
Below are the rewards for clearing the fifth stage:
- Primogems x 80
- Mora x 90000
- Hero's Wit x 3
- Sanctifying Unction x 4
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x 3
- Fine Enhancement Ore x 6
This concludes the team recommendation guide for Triumphant Frenzy. Follow Sportskeeda for Genshin Impact guides and updates.