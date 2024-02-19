Genshin Impact Triumphant Frenzy teams guide

Triumphant Frenzy is an ongoing event in Genshin Impact 4.4 where Travelers must choose a party of four from a fixed batch of characters and compete in a four-round battle. There are five stages in the event, and each features a different set of playable units and damage buffs. It should be noted that players cannot use the characters owned by them.

This restriction makes the event a bit challenging. However, you will also receive Primogem rewards for completing the stages. This article will feature the best teams to use in all five stages of Genshin Impact 4.4's Triumphant Frenzy event.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Triumphant Frenzy event best teams

Triumphant Frenzy Stage I

Triumphant Frenzy Stage I (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of teams that you can use in each round of the first stage in Genshin Impact's Triumphant Frenzy event:

Round I: Kazuha + Yae Miko + Neuvillette + Bennett

Kazuha + Yae Miko + Neuvillette + Bennett Round II: Kazuha + Bennett + Lyney + Dehya

Kazuha + Bennett + Lyney + Dehya Round III: Dehya + Wriothesley + Yae Miko + Yelan

Dehya + Wriothesley + Yae Miko + Yelan Round IV: Yelan + Navia + Furina + Neuvillette

The first stage features several enemies with different weaknesses, so you must plan your parties accordingly. You also get a free CRIT Rate bonus that helps deal more consistent damage.

Completing the challenge will give you the following rewards:

Primogems x 80

Mora x 90000

Hero's Wit x 3

Sanctifying Unction x 4

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 3

Fine Enhancement Ore x 6

Triumphant Frenzy Stage II

Triumphant Frenzy Stage II (Image via HoYoverse)

You can go with the following team comps in the second stage of the event:

Round I: Xianyun + Diluc + Xingqiu + Bennett

Xianyun + Diluc + Xingqiu + Bennett Round II: Xianyun + Diona + Xingqiu + Ayaka

Xianyun + Diona + Xingqiu + Ayaka Round III: Kazuha + Diona + Gaming + Bennett

Kazuha + Diona + Gaming + Bennett Round IV: Kazuha + Gaming + Faruzan + Xiao

The second stage favors characters that can perform Plunging Attacks, such as Diluc, Gaming, and Xiao.

Here are the rewards for completing the second stage in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update's Triumphant Frenzy event:

Primogems x 80

Mora x 90000

Hero's Wit x 3

Sanctifying Unction x 4

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 3

Fine Enhancement Ore x 6

Triumphant Frenzy Stage III

Triumphant Frenzy Stage III (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best teams for the third stage of Genshin Impact's Triumphant Frenzy:

Round I: Furina + Yelan + Xingqiu + Bennett

Furina + Yelan + Xingqiu + Bennett Round II: Xingqiu + Bennett + Ayato + Xiangling

Xingqiu + Bennett + Ayato + Xiangling Round III: Furina + Yelan + Yoimiya + Ayato

Furina + Yelan + Yoimiya + Ayato Round IV: Ganyu + Layla + Xiangling + Dehya

The Vaporize and Melt reaction damage is significantly buffed in the third stage.

You can get the following rewards for completing the third stage:

Primogems x 80

Mora x 90000

Hero's Wit x 3

Sanctifying Unction x 4

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 3

Fine Enhancement Ore x 6

Triumphant Frenzy Stage IV

Triumphant Frenzy Stage IV (Image via HoYoverse)

Use these teams in the fourth stage of the Genshin Impact event:

Round I: Yae Miko + Raiden Shogun + Kuki Shinobu + Xingqiu

Yae Miko + Raiden Shogun + Kuki Shinobu + Xingqiu Round II: Kuki Shinobu + Xingqiu + Nahida + Bennett

Kuki Shinobu + Xingqiu + Nahida + Bennett Round III: Nahida + Bennett + Keqing + Fischl

Nahida + Bennett + Keqing + Fischl Round IV: Fischl + Kazuha + Yae Miko + Ayato

The buffs in Stage IV provide an EM bonus, which is good for Electro and Dendro-based reactions.

The rewards for clearing the fourth stage are:

Primogems x 80

Mora x 90000

Hero's Wit x 3

Sanctifying Unction x 4

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 3

Fine Enhancement Ore x 6

Triumphant Frenzy Stage V

Triumphant Frenzy Stage V (Image via HoYoverse)

Below is the list of recommended teams for the final stage:

Round I: Nahida + Furina + Kuki Shinobu + Collei

Nahida + Furina + Kuki Shinobu + Collei Round II: Cyno + Yelan + Nahida + Collei

Cyno + Yelan + Nahida + Collei Round III: Kuki Shinobu + Baizhu + Yelan + Alhaitham

Kuki Shinobu + Baizhu + Yelan + Alhaitham Round IV: Kuki Shinobu + Keqing + Collei + Furina

Dendro characters perform well in this stage, making units like Nahida, Baizhu, and Collei extremely valuable.

Below are the rewards for clearing the fifth stage:

Primogems x 80

Mora x 90000

Hero's Wit x 3

Sanctifying Unction x 4

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 3

Fine Enhancement Ore x 6

This concludes the team recommendation guide for Triumphant Frenzy. Follow Sportskeeda for Genshin Impact guides and updates.