Genshin Impact tweets and deletes ‘Ganqing Impact’ promo art: Here’s what happened

It's actually a simple reason why the official Genshin Impact Twitter account tweeted and deleted a promo art featuring 'Ganqing Impact.'

Ganyu wasn't holding the ski pole properly in the first tweet; that's the reason. Still, the first tweet had the iconic reply from the official Genshin Impact account that stated 'Ganqing Impact.' For the uninitiated, Ganqing is the name of a popular ship between Ganyu and Keqing.

The two characters have had a few official artworks together, such as the one shown above. They work together in the Liyue Qixing and have several voice lines referencing one another. Unsurprisingly, it became one of the more popular ships in Genshin Impact.

The deleted tweet was an innocuous display of the two characters skiing with Paimon.

Genshin Impact tweeted and deleted 'Ganqing Impact' and the community noticed

"The weather is perfect, we've got everything with us, let's go together!"

This tweet is the current version with Ganyu's hand holding the ski pole correctly. It's a filler tweet, but one that garnered some attention due to the ship's popularity. There aren't any details about an event or anything else in it.

Sometimes the official Genshin Impact Twitter account posts random art like this one. Regardless of the art, artists can always make mistakes. That's why the original post was deleted. That mistake can be seen below.

LGX @LGXstudio @XIAOSBELOVEDD @GenshinImpact They just fixed Ganyu’s hand because she wasn’t holding the ski stick in the first pic @XIAOSBELOVEDD @GenshinImpact They just fixed Ganyu’s hand because she wasn’t holding the ski stick in the first pic https://t.co/PcQjyztck7

It might be hard to see for some readers, but they will notice the mistake if they pay attention to Ganyu's hand and the ski pole. In the first picture, it looks like the ski pole is behind her hand, whereas the second picture has her holding it properly.

Naturally, the first one would be terrible for somebody who wanted to ski correctly. Travelers should know that the original post wasn't deleted because of the 'Ganqing Impact' reply; it was just a minor mistake.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of Twitter users still think the original post was deleted because of that reply, even though that's not the case.

Ganqing Impact

Many fans posted the above picture or something similar to it as a reply to the tweet featuring Ganyu and Keqing skiing. It's a seriously popular ship, so seeing it validated by the official Twitter account was cathartic for some fans. As it was tied to the original tweet, it vanished when that tweet was deleted.

Interestingly, there is plenty of official artwork that features the two characters either by themselves or in close proximity with one another.

The Dragon Boat Festival 2021 official artwork (Image via miHoYo)

It's worth mentioning that these ships are purely something fans focus on; the official game tends not to indulge in romantic implications for its playable cast. The previous official artworks did not feature the humorous 'Ganqing Impact' reply by the official Twitter account.

That simple reply by the Genshin Impact Twitter account did inspire some fans to create fanart of Ganyu and Keqing in their ski attire.

The two above fanarts getting a respectable amount of Likes on Twitter is a perfect example of how popular a ship can be in Genshin Impact. It's not just fanarts, either. There are also plenty of screenshots of the two characters in the game, including some platonic ones on Twitter.

