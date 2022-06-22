Genshin Impact upcoming banner leaks: What’s the next banner after Itto rerun?

Itto's rerun has recently started in Genshin Impact 2.7, yet some fans might be wondering what the next character banner is. After all, not everybody will be interested in Itto or the featured 4-star characters in Oni's Royale. Travelers who wish to skip his Event Wish will likely want to know what's coming after it in Version 2.8.

If that's the case, they should be pleased to know that there are already leaks revealing the upcoming Event Wishes. Basically, the first phase features:

Klee rerun

Kazuha rerun

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds & Freedom-Sworn on the Epitome Invocation

Heizou will also be a playable character featured in both reruns.

Genshin Impact banner leaks: What's next for Version 2.8?

Neither Klee nor Kazuha have been featured on a banner in nearly a year, so some players might be delighted to hear that they will be returning soon. Their reruns should coincide with the release date of Genshin Impact 2.8, which HoYoverse has revealed is July 13, 2022.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds and Freedom-Sworn will also be available on the concurrent Epitome Invocation. These Event Wishes will inevitably sound good to some players who want to skip Itto's rerun, especially since Kazuha is at the top of the meta and is usable in a wide variety of team comps.

Travelers should also know that Heizou was leaked to appear in both Klee and Kazuha's reruns. He is a brand new 4-star Anemo Catalyst user, so it's not as if these reruns only feature old characters.

A very reliable leaker known as Uncle Y has also claimed that Yoimiya will have a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.8. Other leakers erroneously claimed that she would be in Version 2.6, but that ended up not happening.

Hence, this sort of leak might be more interesting to Yoimiya fans who have wanted to get her but failed since her last Event Wish back in August 2021.

Many other characters have debuted after her and have gotten their reruns since then, so it wouldn't be surprising if Yoimiya did get hers as well. However, she will likely be available in the second half of Version 2.8. This assumption is based on the previous leak stating that Klee and Kazuha will be getting their reruns in the first phase.

There was also a weapon banner leak that showed off two images related to two different Epitome Invocations. The first one featured:

Freedom-Sworn

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wind

Alley Hunter

The Alley Flash

Wavebreaker's Fin

Sacrificial Fragments

Rainslasher

The second one featured:

Thundering Pulse

Wolf's Gravestone

Mouun's Moon

The Flute

Favonius Lance

Wine and Song

Sacrificial Greatsword

At the very least, the first weapon banner's 5-star weapons seem to be accurate in this Genshin Impact leak based on the first leak in this article. Remember, Genshin Impact 2.8 begins on July 13, 2022. The first weapon banner is expected to begin on that date, with the second one starting about 21 days later.

Klee and Kazuha's reruns coincide with the Freedom-Sworn and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wind Epitome Invocation. Yoimiya's rerun will coincide with the Thundering Pulse and Wolf's Gravestone weapon banner.

